Justin Bieber’s 14-Month-Old Son Jack Recreates ‘Dad’s’ Iconic 2010 Look, Photo Goes Viral

Time is flying, and we’re now witnessing mini Justin moments for real! While fans continue to wonder if Justin and Hailey Bieber’s 14-month-old son, Jack, will become a singer like his father, the little one is already showing signs of star power. This Halloween, the toddler grabbed attention by recreating one of Justin’s most iconic 2010 looks from his early career, which is the My World Tour era.

The Bieber family marked Halloween 2025 with a nostalgic touch as baby Jack wore an all-white outfit topped with a signature purple hoodie, a look that instantly reminded fans of Justin’s 2010 My World Tour. Hailey shared adorable photos on Instagram with the caption, “Happy Halloween from JBB,” giving fans a sweet glimpse into their festive celebration.

However, that wasn’t the couple’s only costume. Before revealing Jack’s mini-Justin moment, Hailey showcased another Halloween look, which was inspired by The Incredibles. The Rhode Beauty founder looked stunning as Mrs Incredible, while Justin dressed as Mr Incredible. Completing the charming trio, baby Jack perfectly portrayed Jack-Jack, the playful toddler from the beloved Pixar film.

