Kate Winslet's most popular role to date, is arguably 1997 James Cameron romantic disaster classic, Titanic. The actress however, disagrees. Her personal observations lead her to believe that Nancy Meyer's 2007 Christmas film The Holiday, is what appears to be a bigger hit among the fans.

Kate Winslet believes she is more popular for The Holiday than Titanic



Kate Winslet recently made an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. Discussing some keynote films from her career, Winslet particularly zeroed in on The Holiday and Titanic. The actress made an interesting revelation wherein she affirmed how fans tended to recognise her more for the former than the latter, which has attained a cult classic status.

She said, "People come up to me in the streets more about The Holiday and the episode of Extras that I did than Titanic. Especially at Christmas, and what’s so lovely is that mothers and daughters come up to me in the grocery store and they say, ‘OK, we just love The Holiday. It’s our little ritual at Christmas.’ And they have things that they eat every year. They sit down, it’s a tradition, and I just love that. That’s something I never would have expected, this sort of mother-daughter connection around a film like that. It’s so nice. It’s lovely."

Robert Downey Jr had auditioned for The Holiday



Winslet and Fallon also jumped into discussion about how both the latter as well as Oppenheimer actor Jimmy Fallon, had been in the running to star in The Holiday. Kate recalled, "This is a really real story, which I remember extremely well. I really do. So we were sort of told that you (Fallon) were coming in to do, well I thought it was just like a reading, we were just going to have a fun read of the script. I didn’t realize you were auditioning for the part. I’m so sorry you didn’t get it..."

Further speaking about Robert Downey Jr's audition for the same, Winslet recalled a bad Australian-sounding English accent the actor had attempted at the audition, which is what probably cost him the role. She said, "...but I thought he was doing Australian and I thought, ‘That’s bad, that’s not gonna work. Who’s gonna tell him that? That sounds dreadful.' "