Katy Perry Mentions Ex Orlando Bloom In Post Featuring PDA Pictures With Boyfriend Justin Trudeau, Netizens React

Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are the latest couple on the scene, and social media interest in them is currently at an all-time high. Amid this, the singer took to her Instagram account to share a photo dump from her Christmas and New Year celebrations. Interestingly, the carousel post featured her ex-fiancé, Orlando Bloom, as well as her current boyfriend, Justin Trudeau.

Katy Perry mentions ex-boyfriend Orlando Bloom in a post featuring new boyfriend

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom got engaged in 2019 and welcomed their daugther, Daisy Dove, in August 2020. After being together for nine years, the couple announced their split in June 2025. However, they have shared on various occasions that they would continue to co-parent their daugther and would maintain a cordial relationship with each other. Months after her split with the Hollywood star, Katy Perry was rumoured to be dating the former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The couple has now made their relationship official with several public outings together and social media posts.

On January 7, Katy Perry shared a post on social media, offering glimpses of her holiday. The carousel post featured a picture in which she could be seen kissing Trudeau on what appeared to be a yacht. In the same post, the Dark Horse hitmaker also included pictures of her 5-year-old daugther playing with her father, Orlando Bloom. From the photos, it appeared that the singer celebrated Christmas with her ex-fiancé. In another photo, she shared a snapshot of a maple leaf, most likely to pay homage to the Canadian roots of Justin.





Katy Perry with her ex Orlando Bloom and their daugther | Image: X

Social media users and fans of Katy took to the comment section to appreciate her. Some comments praised her for balancing her relationships exceptionally, while others commended her and Orlando for being able to co-parent their daugther well. Fans of Katy Perry left positive comments on the post, admiring her maturity.



