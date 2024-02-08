English
Updated January 13th, 2024 at 13:48 IST

Kristen Stewart Opens Up About Charlie’s Angels Reboot: I Hated Making That Movie

Kristen Stewart played rebellious heiress Sabina Wilson, who joined the Townsend Agency to avoid facing a jail term in Charlie’s Angels.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Charlie’s Angels
Charlie’s Angels | Image:IMDb
  2 min read
Speaking candidly about her involvement in the 2019 Charlie's Angels remake, Kristen Stewart shares her thoughts on the experience. Along with Stewart, Naomi Scott, Ella Balinska, Djimon Hounsou, Sam Claflin, Noah Centineo, and Patrick Stewart, and Elizabeth Banks. Stewart played rebellious heiress Sabina Wilson, who joined the Townsend Agency to avoid facing a jail term.

Kristen Stewart opens up about Charlie’s Angels reboot 

In a conversation with Variety, Stewart addressed her line from the movie, “Did you know that it takes men an additional seven seconds to perceive a woman as a threat compared to a man?” 

Kristen Stewart in Charlie's Angels | Image: IMDb

 

The actress said, “This was a mouthful at the time. I remember saying that. That was from a little film called Charlie’s Angels. We wanted a strong opener, you know? We wanted to really like broadcast what the movie was about. It was a good idea at the time. I hated making that movie. I don’t know what else to say to you. Honestly, the three…you can’t touch [that]. Cameron, Lucy and Drew…I love that movie. I love that movie! If that says anything.” 

Elizabeth Banks gets real about Charlie's Angels remake 

Stewart is not the only member of the cast of the 2019 film who has mixed feelings about it. In a 2022 interview, Elizabeth Banks shared her honest feelings about Charlie's Angels. Despite having great memories of her co-stars, the actress thought that the movie's promotion didn't align with her vision. 

Still from Charlie's Angels | Image: IMDb

 

She didn't want the movie to be perceived as just "for girls," as she believed the marketing had done, and instead, she wanted it to appeal to a larger audience. Charlie's Angels did get mixed reviews, but any plans for a sequel were dashed by a poor box office showing.

The 2019 Charlie's Angels film did not receive a positive reception, barely making a little over $73 million worldwide. Despite having a $50 million budget and spending an additional $50 million on marketing, the movie turned out to be one of the biggest box office failures of 2019. 

Published January 13th, 2024 at 13:48 IST

