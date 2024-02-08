Advertisement

Abraham Ozler starring Jayaram, Mammootty and others released in theatres on January 11. The Midhun Manuel Thomas directorial registered a good start at the domestic box office and collected ₹2.8 crore on Thursday, as per Sacnilk. The film explores the challenges faced by ACP Trichur, played by Jayaram, to solve a serial murder case.

Abraham Ozler poster | Image: IMDb

Abraham Ozler day 1 theatre occupancy

On its opening day, Abraham Ozler captured the audience's attention, witnessing a 50.85 percent theatre occupancy for the Malayalam version. Evening and night shows were particularly well-received, contributing significantly to the film's successful debut. Kochi and Kottayam recorded solid occupancy rates of more than 70 percent, showcasing the film's appeal across key regions, as per Sacnilk. While the morning shows had an occupancy of 42.86 percent, the afternoon shows had only 34.89 percent occupancy. On the other hand, the evening shows had an occupancy of 52.83 percent and the night shows had the highest occupancy of 72.81 percent.

Advertisement

Abraham Ozler poster | Image: IMDb

However, it is yet to see how the film will perform in theatres in the coming days as it will be clashing with other Sankranti releases. The film will be clashing with Guntur Kaaram, HanuMan, Naa Saami Ranga, and Saindhav in theatres across different regions.

Advertisement

What is the plotline of Abraham Ozler?

Abraham Ozler, directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas and starring Jayaram in the title role, is a crime thriller film that meets the genre's essential criteria. It revolves around a cop, Assistant Commissioner Abraham Ozler (Jayaram), who is haunted by memories of a personal tragedy. A critical error by the otherwise flawless officer causes the loss of his wife and daughter, plunging him into depression and chronic insomnia.

Advertisement

Abraham Ozler poster | Image: IMDb

While battling his inner demons, Ozler comes across a case in which a young man is brutally murdered by someone who leaves only a greeting card with a few words written in Malayalam. As Ozler and his team delve deeper into the investigation, they notice a pattern as more people fall victim to similar crimes, indicating a single perpetrator. Despite their best efforts to solve the mystery, they face numerous challenges. They gradually piece together the puzzle, revealing startling details.