Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 09:11 IST

Abraham Ozler day 1 box office collection: Jayaram starrer off to a decent start

Abraham Ozler starring Jayaram, Mammootty and others released in theatres on January 11. The film opened to a good start at the box office.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Abraham Ozler
Abraham Ozler | Image:Youtube
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Abraham Ozler starring Jayaram, Mammootty and others released in theatres on January 11. The Midhun Manuel Thomas directorial registered a good start at the domestic box office and collected ₹2.8 crore on Thursday, as per Sacnilk. The film explores the challenges faced by ACP Trichur, played by Jayaram, to solve a serial murder case.

Abraham Ozler poster | Image: IMDb

 

Abraham Ozler day 1 theatre occupancy

On its opening day, Abraham Ozler captured the audience's attention, witnessing a 50.85 percent theatre occupancy for the Malayalam version. Evening and night shows were particularly well-received, contributing significantly to the film's successful debut. Kochi and Kottayam recorded solid occupancy rates of more than 70 percent, showcasing the film's appeal across key regions, as per Sacnilk. While the morning shows had an occupancy of 42.86 percent, the afternoon shows had only 34.89 percent occupancy. On the other hand, the evening shows had an occupancy of 52.83 percent and the night shows had the highest occupancy of 72.81 percent.

Advertisement
Abraham Ozler poster | Image: IMDb

 

However, it is yet to see how the film will perform in theatres in the coming days as it will be clashing with other Sankranti releases. The film will be clashing with Guntur Kaaram, HanuMan, Naa Saami Ranga, and Saindhav in theatres across different regions.

Advertisement

What is the plotline of Abraham Ozler?

Abraham Ozler, directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas and starring Jayaram in the title role, is a crime thriller film that meets the genre's essential criteria. It revolves around a cop, Assistant Commissioner Abraham Ozler (Jayaram), who is haunted by memories of a personal tragedy. A critical error by the otherwise flawless officer causes the loss of his wife and daughter, plunging him into depression and chronic insomnia.

Advertisement
Abraham Ozler poster | Image: IMDb

 

While battling his inner demons, Ozler comes across a case in which a young man is brutally murdered by someone who leaves only a greeting card with a few words written in Malayalam. As Ozler and his team delve deeper into the investigation, they notice a pattern as more people fall victim to similar crimes, indicating a single perpetrator. Despite their best efforts to solve the mystery, they face numerous challenges. They gradually piece together the puzzle, revealing startling details.

Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 09:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

5 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

8 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

8 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

11 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

11 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

11 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

15 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World4 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment4 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement