Updated March 28th, 2024 at 10:53 IST

Kristen Stewart Reveals THIS Person Could Convince Her To Star In A Marvel Movie

Kristen Stewart has revealed that she will never likely star in a Marvel film unless one specific person asked her.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Kristen Stewart has given multiple blockbusters and enjoyed a lot of fame through her work. However, now, the actress has revealed that she will never likely star in a Marvel film unless one specific person asked her.

Kristen Stewart will do a Marvel movie on THIS condition

On a recent episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Kristen said that making a superhero movie “sounds like a fucking nightmare, actually.” When the host told Stewart that she could see her playing Mary Jane “MJ” Watson from the Spider-Man comic, the actress clarified that she does “like big movies because I like people to watch them when I’m in them.” 

File photo of Kristen Stewart | Image: X

She further added that “system would have to change. You would have to put so much money and so much trust into one person … and it doesn’t happen. And so therefore what ends up happening is this algorithmic, weird experience where you can’t feel personal at all about it.” The Twilight actress further revealed that only if Barbie director Greta Gerwig asks her to do a Marvel movie, she will. 

When the spotlight on Twilight landed Kristen Stewart in the hospital
 

Earlier, in an interview with the Rolling Stone magazine, Kristen Stewart reflected on how incredibly difficult she found it, to deal with her newfound fame. Not only did the arc lights and the overwhelming attention impact her physical health, but her mental health too plummeted hand in hand. 

File photo of Kristen Stewart | Image: X

She said, "(At the hospital) they were like, ‘She’s dehydrated.’ I was like, ‘I’m not dehydrated. I’m...flipping out.’ They gave me an IV and a mild sedative, and I started calming down and my hands started opening up, because you...atrophy." She further elaborated how she also suffered with insomnia and vomiting when her anxiety flared up, adding: "I was always like, ‘Who knows? I could spontaneously combust in a puddle of puke right now." Not just this, the biggest issue at hand, was her growing tendency to just remain "sad". She shared, "I loved to be sad ... Oh, my God. I made a complete art project out of it, my whole life."

Published March 28th, 2024 at 10:53 IST

