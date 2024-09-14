Published 15:37 IST, September 14th 2024
Lady Gaga Reacts To Old College Social Media Group Claiming 'She’d Never Be Famous'
Lady Gaga responded to a deleted Facebook group at New York University, stating "Stefani Germanotta, you will never be famous." Gaga publicly commented on a TikTok video about the group's existence.
Lady Gaga will be seen in Joker 2 next | Image: X
