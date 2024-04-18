Advertisement

Director Martin Scorsese is reportedly gearing up for a new project, aiming to capture the essence of Frank Sinatra's life in a biopic following his film about Jesus. Sources revealed to Variety that Scorsese has set his sights on casting Leonardo DiCaprio, as the legendary singer-actor, with Jennifer Lawrence, potentially portraying Sinatra's second wife, Ava Gardner. The duo previously shared the screen in the 2021 film Don't Look Up.

No official confirmation about Frank Sinatra's biopic casting

Tina Sinatra, who holds control over Frank's estate, has yet to greenlight the project. Representatives for DiCaprio, Scorsese, and Lawrence have yet not issued any statements in response to inquiries by the media houses. Frank Sinatra, who passed away in 1998 at the age of 82, left an indelible mark on the 20th century with his multifaceted career.

From starring in films like 1962's The Manchurian Candidate to crooning timeless classics such as My Way and New York, New York, Sinatra's legacy remains iconic. The singer's personal life was equally noteworthy, with four marriages marking his romantic journey. After divorcing his first wife, Nancy Barbato, in 1951, Sinatra married actress Ava Gardner later that same year.

However, their union ended in divorce in 1957. Sinatra went on to marry Mia Farrow and later Barbara Marx, remaining with the latter until his passing. Should the Sinatra biopic materialize, it would signify the seventh collaboration between DiCaprio and Scorsese, who most recently worked together on 2023's Killers of the Flower Moon.

Advertisement

Leonardo DiCaprio on his decades-long collaboration with Martin Scorsese

During a press conference for the film, DiCaprio expressed admiration for both Scorsese and his frequent co-star Robert De Niro, labelling them as "cinematic father figures." In addition to the Sinatra project, Scorsese is also reportedly exploring a movie centred on Jesus, with Andrew Garfield and Miles Teller potentially joining the cast. Details about their roles remain undisclosed. Scorsese's interest in the Jesus narrative was first disclosed in May 2023, following a meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican.

Advertisement

In January, Scorsese disclosed plans to commence filming based on Shusaku Endo's novel A Life of Jesus in 2024, aiming for a contemporary setting and an approximate runtime of 80 minutes. He expressed a desire to redefine the portrayal of organized religion, aiming for accessibility and shedding any negative connotations associated with it.

Advertisement

(with ANI inputs)