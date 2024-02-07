Advertisement

At the recently announced nominations of the Oscars 2024, Martin Scorsese's period epic, Killers of the Flower Moon etched its name in history with multiple nominations. While the filmmaker and Lily Gladstone received nods in Directing and Best Actress categories respectively, the absence of Leonardo DiCaprio in the Best Actor category has stirred discussions. In a recent interview with Variety, both Martin and Lily responded to Leonardo's unexpected snub.

What did Martin Scorsese and Lily Gladstone say about DiCaprio’s Oscars snub?

Martin Scorsese while talking about DiCaprio's portrayal in the film expressed, "He went so far into the complexities and contradictions of a man who was so weak, so malleable, who did such unspeakable things, but who also truly loved his wife. Leo fearlessly created a true Everyman… an Everyman that people just don’t want to acknowledge. So that will endure.”

Lily Gladstone on the other hand shared a personal anecdote and revealed her disappointment and her parents' disapproval of Leonardo's snub. She shared, "He was the first to text me congratulations, with popping confetti. I told him how upset we all were. My nomination is equal parts his. I would not have been able to do what I did without his generosity as an actor and as a human being.”

More about Killers of the Flower Moon’s Oscars feat

Killers of the Flower Moon made headlines at the Oscars as Martin Scorsese secured his 10th nomination, becoming the most-nominated living director and surpassing Steven Spielberg. Lily Gladstone achieved a historic feat by becoming the first Native American actor nominated in the Best Actress category.

Lily received the Oscar news in Oklahoma with the Osage community, where the real-life counterpart of her character lived. The actress expressed her desire to pay respects to the community after the Oscar event concludes. Leonardo DiCaprio on the other hand last clinched an Oscar for The Revenant in 2016.