English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 27th, 2024 at 19:12 IST

Lily Gladstone, Martin Scorsese React To Leo DiCaprio's Oscars Snub For Killers Of The Flower Moon

Martin Scorsese and Lily Gladstone react after Leonardo DiCaprio misses out on earning an Oscar nomination for his performance in Killers of the Flower Moon.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Martin Scorsese, Lily Gladstone and Leonardo DiCaprio
Martin Scorsese, Lily Gladstone and Leonardo DiCaprio | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

At the recently announced nominations of the Oscars 2024, Martin Scorsese's period epic, Killers of the Flower Moon etched its name in history with multiple nominations. While the filmmaker and Lily Gladstone received nods in Directing and Best Actress categories respectively, the absence of Leonardo DiCaprio in the Best Actor category has stirred discussions. In a recent interview with Variety, both Martin and Lily responded to Leonardo's unexpected snub.

What did Martin Scorsese and Lily Gladstone say about DiCaprio’s Oscars snub?

Martin Scorsese while talking about DiCaprio's portrayal in the film expressed, "He went so far into the complexities and contradictions of a man who was so weak, so malleable, who did such unspeakable things, but who also truly loved his wife. Leo fearlessly created a true Everyman… an Everyman that people just don’t want to acknowledge. So that will endure.”

Lily Gladstone on the other hand shared a personal anecdote and revealed her disappointment and her parents' disapproval of Leonardo's snub. She shared, "He was the first to text me congratulations, with popping confetti. I told him how upset we all were. My nomination is equal parts his. I would not have been able to do what I did without his generosity as an actor and as a human being.”

Advertisement

More about Killers of the Flower Moon’s Oscars feat

Killers of the Flower Moon made headlines at the Oscars as Martin Scorsese secured his 10th nomination, becoming the most-nominated living director and surpassing Steven Spielberg. Lily Gladstone achieved a historic feat by becoming the first Native American actor nominated in the Best Actress category.

Advertisement

Lily received the Oscar news in Oklahoma with the Osage community, where the real-life counterpart of her character lived. The actress expressed her desire to pay respects to the community after the Oscar event concludes. Leonardo DiCaprio on the other hand last clinched an Oscar for The Revenant in 2016.

Advertisement

Published January 27th, 2024 at 19:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

15 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

16 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

16 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

16 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

16 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Shivpal Yadav Rejects Speculation, Claims RLD to Remain with INDI bloc

    Lok Sabha Elections7 minutes ago

  2. RRR Fever Continues, Cameron Left Spellbound By Ram Charan-Jr NTR's Film

    Entertainment8 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: BJP-Cong Mega Showdown, Bommai Detained In Bengaluru

    India News9 minutes ago

  4. Massive Fire Reported Outside Mylapore Kapaleeswarar Temple in Chennai

    India News11 minutes ago

  5. Monkey Fever: Important Facts To Know About This Fatal Disease

    Lifestyle Health13 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement