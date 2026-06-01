Loved Obsession? You Can Watch Director Curry Barker's First Horror Movie For Free

Obsession hit the big screens in India on May 29 and has been a raving sensation ever since. The American horror movie has dominated not just the box office but also social media discourse. Cinegoers are opting to watch the movie over new domestic releases.

The gory and unsettling film has even made cinegoers curious about the filmmaker, Curry Barker. While some are familiar with the 27-year-old YouTuber turned director, others are stunned by his work and have taken a heightened interest in his projects. Obsession is Barker's first theatrical debut, but he is no stranger to the craft of filmmaking and the horror genre.

If you are also looking for other projects by Barker, then his first horror film should be on your watchlist. Released in 2024, Milk & Serial is a short horror movie made by the director. The best part about the film is that it is available to watch for free.



Also Read: Obsession Review: An Unsettling Film That Even Non-Horror Fans Will Love

Where to watch Milk & Serial by Curry Barker online?

Before venturing into Hollywood filmmaking, Curry Barker was a popular YouTuber and ran a channel called That’s A Bad Idea. Popularly referred to as TABI, the channel boasts 1.21 million subscribers. On this channel, the filmmaker has uploaded the full movie, Milk & Serial.

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