Advertisement

Madame Web, starring Dakota Johnson, will make its theatrical debut on February 14. Ahead of its release, Dakota has opened up about her stunt training experience. During a celebrity chat show, Dakota said that Madame Web takes place in 2003 and is set in a stand-alone universe outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Dakota on her role in Madame Web

Speaking about her character, the actress revealed that there is extensive driving involved in the movie, especially with her character, Cassie. For this, she underwent stunt training specifically for driving. The actress mentioned that she enjoyed it immensely. “You know, there's a lot of driving in the movie, and my character, Cassie, does a lot of driving. And I did some stunt training for driving, and I loved it so much,” Dakota said. She further revealed, “I learned how to do some crazy things that they actually didn't let me do in the movie, which was so annoying."

More about Madame Web

Madame Web is the story of Cassandra, played by Dakota, a woman who begins to have strange visions about a serial killer. Eventually, and as explained in the trailer, she discovers that these are not hallucinations but rather visions of the future and that she will have in her hands along with the fate of three young women who are being pursued by a criminal.

The film, directed by SJ Clarkson, will be the first superhero movie of 2024 and will apparently be looking to introduce the idea of ​​the multiverse to the franchise that Venom started. It will be following three other big banner releases that have fared well for Marvel studios. Madame Web comes after the release of Tom Hardy-led Venom which released in 2018, Venom: Let There Be Carnage which released in 2021 and Jared Leto’s Morbius which released last year.