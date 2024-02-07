Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 10:12 IST

Dakota Johnson Opens Up About Her Role In Madame Web: Learned To Do Some Crazy Things…

Dakota Johnson, on a celebrity chat show, opened up about her role in Madame Web and how she had to learn stunt training for the same.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Dakota Johnson in Madame Web
Dakota Johnson in Madame Web | Image:YouTube
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Madame Web, starring Dakota Johnson, will make its theatrical debut on February 14. Ahead of its release, Dakota has opened up about her stunt training experience. During a celebrity chat show, Dakota said that Madame Web takes place in 2003 and is set in a stand-alone universe outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Dakota on her role in Madame Web

Speaking about her character, the actress revealed that there is extensive driving involved in the movie, especially with her character, Cassie. For this, she underwent stunt training specifically for driving. The actress mentioned that she enjoyed it immensely. “You know, there's a lot of driving in the movie, and my character, Cassie, does a lot of driving. And I did some stunt training for driving, and I loved it so much,” Dakota said. She further revealed, “I learned how to do some crazy things that they actually didn't let me do in the movie, which was so annoying."

More about Madame Web 

Madame Web is the story of Cassandra, played by Dakota, a woman who begins to have strange visions about a serial killer. Eventually, and as explained in the trailer, she discovers that these are not hallucinations but rather visions of the future and that she will have in her hands along with the fate of three young women who are being pursued by a criminal.

The film, directed by SJ Clarkson, will be the first superhero movie of 2024 and will apparently be looking to introduce the idea of ​​the multiverse to the franchise that Venom started. It will be following three other big banner releases that have fared well for Marvel studios. Madame Web comes after the release of Tom Hardy-led Venom which released in 2018, Venom: Let There Be Carnage which released in 2021 and Jared Leto’s Morbius which released last year.

Advertisement

Published January 25th, 2024 at 10:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

18 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

18 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

18 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

20 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Modi 3.0 is Not Far Away, PM Sounds LS Poll Bugle; Tears Into Congress

    India News3 minutes ago

  2. India underwent era when Maruti's stock value caused curiosity: Modi

    Business News3 minutes ago

  3. Discounted Medicines, Free Power For All, Yeh Modi Ki Guarantee Hai: PM

    Lok Sabha Elections5 minutes ago

  4. RBI monetary policy meet expected to be non-event: Emkay

    Economy News5 minutes ago

  5. Benefits Of Adding Evening Jogs To Workout Routine

    Web Stories6 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement