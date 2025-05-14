Superman Trailer: James Gunn Fixes David Corenswet's Blink Scene After Fan Backlash

Superman trailer was released by DC Studios on May 14 ahead of its much-awaited July 11 release. The film will explore the humane side of Clark Kent alongside his heroics as Superman. The superhero saga will mark a new chapter for the DC Studios under James Gunn and all eyes are on how it will fare among the fans. David Corenswet will be seen as Clark Kent aka Superman, alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Superman will release on July 11 | Image: X

While the trailer launch has generated much hype among fans, a key scene that received backlash upon the film's teaser release has been changed. In the film's first teaser released earlier this year, people gathered around Superman and booed him. One even threw a can at him from behind. This caused him to blink even as his head moved slightly. Fans of the comics and the Superman character pointed out that it is not how a man with superhuman strength would react after a tin can is hurled at him.

Some even drew parallels with Henry Cavill and Brandon Routh's Superman, pointing out that the Man Of Steel wouldn't even blink when bullets fired at his eyes, so how could a tin can affect him? Interestingly, the same scene in the film's new trailer has been fixed. In the new footage, as Corenswet's Superman walks amid protesters, and as a can is hurled at him, he walks by unfazed.

David Corenswet plays Superman in James Gunn's DC Universe | Image: YouTube screengrab

What's in the Superman trailer?

The trailer shows Superman is being questioned by the world leaders as he went to a different country and stopped a war.