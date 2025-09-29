Married A Real Life Disney Princess: Benny Blanco Showers Love On Wife Selena Gomez, Shares Candid Photos Of Newlyweds

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco got married in a private ceremony on September 27 in California. The singer turned into a beautiful Ralph Lauren bride. She took to her social media handle to share photos from her wedding album and looked happy during the ceremony. Now, Benny has also shared candid moments from their wedding and expressed his love for his wife, Selena.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's candid moments from the wedding

Taking to his Instagram handle, Benny shared a set of four photos that show them enjoying their time as a married couple. In the first photo, Selena, dressed in a white bridal gown with a veil, can be seen sitting on a couch with Benny. It seems they are taking a selfie. The next photo shows the couple flaunting their wedding rings. The third image is a selfie showing Selena sleeping peacefully in Benny's arms. Sharing the carousel post, he wrote, "I married a real life Disney princess."

(A photo from Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's wedding album | Image: Instagram)

Soon after he shared the post, Selena was quick to drop a message, "I love you soooo much".

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Selena Gomez is a rare bride to get her wedding gown made by Ralph Lauren

Selena Gomez has joined the exclusive list of brides who have worn Ralph Lauren creations. According to Vogue, Ralph Lauren personally approved the design of the singer's wedding gown, making it a timeless ensemble. Selena wore a custom hand-draped halter-neck satin gown featuring floral embroidery. She accessorised her bridal look with platinum-and-diamond earrings from the shelves of Tiffany & Co. and sported a light makeup look with a wavy hairstyle. She completed her look with a bouquet of lilies, turning into a breathtaking bride.

Benny Blanco, on the other hand, also wore a custom-made tuxedo designed by Ralph Lauren paired with a ruffled button-down shirt and bowtie.