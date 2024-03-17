×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 23:11 IST

Mean Girls Actress Avantika Vandanapu Addresses Trolling Over American Accent

Avantika Vandanapu delivered her breakout performance with the Mean Girls musical. The actress recently opened up about people confusing her background.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Avantika Vandanapu
Avantika Vandanapu | Image:avantika/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Avantika Vandanapu recently saw through the release of her series Big Girls Don't Cry. The show, currently streaming on Amazon Prime, sees the actress step into the shoes of her character Leah Joseph. Avantika recently addressed the case of her very American accent, something that appears to have sparked the curiosity of the Telugu speaking audience.

Avantika Vandanapu clarifies her background


In a recent interview with iDream Media, Avantika Vandanapu addressed a recent bout of trolling that appears to have caught her attention. A certain section of the Telugu-speaking audience have found the actress' American accent, unfitting of her Indian descent. Avantika however, was quick to clarify that a by-product of growing up in the United States, is the American accent, one she will not shirk. 

Advertisement


She said, "I was born and raised in the US, it’s natural for me to have an American accent. A lot of immigrant kids code-switch, as in, we speak in an English accent at school and an Indian accent at home. But, I think the Telugu audience is unfamiliar with it. I was trolled for how I speak in English, but I can’t speak Telugu everywhere, right?"

Advertisement

Trolling does not scorch her skin, says Avantika Vandanapu


The same interview also saw Avantika double down on her stance. She pointed out how when a girl with Telugu roots is gaining recognition on a global stage, the audience back home's first instinct must be to show support instead of dropping mean comments. 

Advertisement


She added, "When a Telugu girl gains success in Hollywood, she should be supported. It’s unfair I was trolled for my accent. I would be proud and want to uplift, instead of troll. I thought people would be proud of me. I will keep doing what I will because my family is proud of me and their opinions are the only ones that matter."

Advertisement

Published March 16th, 2024 at 23:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Diljit Dosanjh and Ed Sheeran

Diljit Meets Ed Sheeran

5 minutes ago
GATE 2024 Topper List Soon

GATE 2024 topper List

9 minutes ago
Court seeks action taken report against cop assaulting people during Namaz in Inderlok

Actions Against Cop

13 minutes ago
Isuru Udana

Legends Cricket Trophy

14 minutes ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha On Myosistis

15 minutes ago
Encounter between the security team and the Naxalites in Kanker district

Naxalite Killed

17 minutes ago
Legends Cricket Trophy

Legends Cricket Trophy

17 minutes ago
The Goat Life

The Goat Life

18 minutes ago
Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD Release

20 minutes ago
Sonnalli Seygall

Sonnalli In New Zealand

20 minutes ago
PBKS new jersey

PBKS new jersey

23 minutes ago
The G.O. A.T Life Trailer launch

The Goat Life Event

24 minutes ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika Stuns In Gown

25 minutes ago
CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Cong MLAs Threaten Sukhu

26 minutes ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Heads To Concert

27 minutes ago
Lakshya Sen reacts after losing at the India Open 2023

Lakshya Sen signs off

28 minutes ago
Exam results

GATE Result LIVE Updates

31 minutes ago
Jenna Ortega, Michael Keaton

Keaton On Ortega

32 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 76 Year Old Wrestler Lifts Heavy Weight, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

    India News8 hours ago

  2. LIVE: EC To Announce 2024 Lok Sabha Election Dates Shortly

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago

  3. Tesla's Cybertruck smashes Toyota in 1st accident

    World10 hours ago

  4. Keep Uric Acid Levels In Check Through Diet: What To Eat And Avoid

    Lifestyle10 hours ago

  5. Congress, BRS Shattered All Dreams of Telangana: PM Modi

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo