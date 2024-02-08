English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 9th, 2024 at 19:52 IST

Mean Girls stars Lindsay Lohan-Tina Fey reunite at musical premiere, photo goes viral

Mean Girls musical premiere was held in New York on January 8. The stars of the original film Lindsay Lohan, Tina Fey reunited at the premiere.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan at Mean Girls premiere | Image:Mean Girls/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Lindsay Lohan made a surprise appearance at the Mean Girls red carpet premiere in New York City. The star flew down from Dubai to attend the premiere. The actress, who starred in the original 2004 film, posed for pictures with creator Tina Fey. Not just her, but she also posed with the rest of the cast of the musical adaptation.

Lindsay Lohan's surprise appearance at Mean Girls premiere

The original Mean Girls star on Monday night celebrated the premiere of the musical movie with writer-producer Tina Fey, who reprises her role as Ms Norbury from the 2004 comedy classic, and Angourie Rice, who takes on Lohan’s role as Cady Heron. Lohan and Fey were joined by original cast members Daniel Franzese, who starred as Damian Hubbard, and Rajiv Surrendra, who played rapping mathlete Kevin Gnapoor, reports Variety. Will any of them make a cameo in the film? "I couldn't possibly say, but we do have some fun cameos," Fey told 'Variety' on the pink carpet.

Cast of Mean Girls pose for the shutterbugs at the premiere | Image: AP 

“Ashley Park is in the movie, Tim (Meadows) is in the movie - we have some fun influencer friends. But you’ll just have to come see it this Friday.” Additional 'Mean Girls' stars and creative team members in attendance included Renee Rapp, Christopher Briney, Aulii Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood, Busy Philipps, Jon Hamm, Megan Thee Stallion, director of photography Bill Kirstein, choreographer Kyle Hanagami and co-directors Arturo Perez Jr. and Samantha Payne. Payne recalled the initial conversations she and Perez Jr. had with Rapp, who played Regina George in the Broadway musical, about translating the iconic queen bee from stage to screen. "We talked about how this is really a personalisation of the role. On Broadway, it's so different from the camera being right here," Payne said while waving her hand in front of her face. "So just making it intimate and making it hers, and I cannot wait for people to see what she did."

Advertisement

Mean Girls star cast

The movie features Angourie Rice as Cady, the main character. Christopher Briney plays Aaron Samuels, her crush. Bebe Woods is Gretchen, Cady's friend. Avantika Vandanapu plays Karen, another friend. 

Advertisement

Auli'i Cravalho is Janis, who happens to be Cady's rival. Jenna Fischer plays Cady's mom. The film will hit theatres on January 12.
 

Advertisement

(With inputs from IANS) 

 

Advertisement

Published January 9th, 2024 at 19:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

8 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

8 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

11 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

11 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

11 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

14 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

14 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

14 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

18 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Boeing executive warns of potential changes to 737 production schedule

    Business News17 minutes ago

  2. Working hard on my skills: Prasidh Krishna details on his rehab process

    Sports 18 minutes ago

  3. 24-year-old Dies of Electrocution During Cleaning at Pizza Outlet

    India News23 minutes ago

  4. Bumrah shares cryptic post to fire back at the critics after No 1 feat

    Sports 24 minutes ago

  5. Jharkhand Cabinet Expansion Postponed Due To Congress' Yatra

    Politics News25 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement