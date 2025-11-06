Meghan Markle set to return to acting? Check details about her upcoming film

After years of being away from her acting career, Meghan Markle is now all set to make her return to films. According to Variety, Meghan Markle will be featured in the upcoming comedy film titled 'Close Personal Friends', also starring Lily Collins, Jack Quaid, Brie Larson, and Henry Golding.

Even though Meghan Markle will be seen in a small cameo role, details surrounding her character have been kept under wraps. The film's shooting is currently underway in Los Angeles.

Speaking about the Duchess of Sussex's part, a source told People, "Meghan was on the set today. She has a small part. She seemed very relaxed and happy. She introduced herself to everyone and was very sweet and down-to-earth."

Among other cast members are Melissa Villasenor, Natasha Demetriou, Anna Konkle, Patti Harrison, Jack Shalloo, and Dustin Demri-Burns. 'Close Personal Friends' reportedly focuses on the story of a "regular" couple that meets a celebrity couple during their trip to Santa Barbara. However, it is when the two couples become friends that things start getting awkward and lines are crossed.

Directed by Jason Orley, the film's screenplay comes from Isaac Aptaker, who is also producing alongside Elizabeth Berger. The film marks Meghan Markle's first return to acting since she became a part of the royal family. She exited 'Suits' eight years ago, after announcing her engagement to Prince Harry. "This is a massive moment for Meghan and signifies a return to doing what she truly loves. She has been swamped with offers, but this one felt right. It is Meghan's way of gently putting her toe back in the water and seeing how she enjoys being back on set," another source added, as quoted by People.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry stepped back from their royal roles in 2020. They are currently splitting their time between Santa Barbara and the UK with the kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.