Meryl Streep-Martin Short's Steamy Kiss On Only Murders In The Building Set Goes Viral Amid Real-Life Romance Rumours

Updated May 9th 2025, 11:49 IST
Season five of Only Murders in the Building seems to be all about love. This is because Meryl Streep and Martin Short were recently spotted taking their romance onscreen. As netizens have been making rumours about this Hollywood couple dating nearly for a year now, a passionate kiss while filming for a show has just been added to the fans' gossip box.
Meryl Streep and Martin Short, portray the married couple Loretta Durkin and Oliver Putnam on the Hulu series. Recently leaked photos from the set went viral in which both legendary Hollywood stars were seen sharing a really passionate kiss while filming in New York City on May 7.
For the scene, the actors embraced their detective roles in stylish trench coats. Meryl wore a beige jacket layered over a white blouse and blue jeans, complemented by a grey fedora for a classic sleuth look.
Martin, on the other hand, opted for a reddish-brown trench coat, paired with a navy blue vest and matching trousers.
Also Read: Streaming On OTT (May 8 To May 11): The Royals, Gram Chikitsalay, Poker Face 2, More Web Series To Watch On Netflix, ZEE5
Short and Streep got in the spotlight when the “Mamma Mia!” star joined “OMITB” in its third season.
In January 2024, the duo fuelled romance rumours after appearing close at the 2024 Golden Globes. However, Short’s representative stubly dismissed the speculation, stating to E! News, “They are just very good friends. Nothing more.”
In August, the comedian reiterated their friendship during an interview with the Hollywood Reporter. Despite this, it was eventually confirmed that they are indeed a thing, although their interactions in recent months have kept fans guessing about the nature of their relationship.
Get Current Updates on Operation Sindoor Live News along with India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and India Strikes Pakistan Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published May 9th 2025, 11:47 IST