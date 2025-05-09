Meryl Streep-Martin Short's Steamy Kiss On Only Murders In The Building Set Goes Viral Amid Real-Life Romance Rumours

Meryl Streep-Martin Short's Romance On Only Murders in the Building Set Goes Viral | Image: X

Season five of Only Murders in the Building seems to be all about love. This is because Meryl Streep and Martin Short were recently spotted taking their romance onscreen. As netizens have been making rumours about this Hollywood couple dating nearly for a year now, a passionate kiss while filming for a show has just been added to the fans' gossip box.

Meryl Streep and Martin Short on-screen kiss goes viral amid dating rumours

Meryl Streep and Martin Short, portray the married couple Loretta Durkin and Oliver Putnam on the Hulu series. Recently leaked photos from the set went viral in which both legendary Hollywood stars were seen sharing a really passionate kiss while filming in New York City on May 7.

Meryl Streep and Martin Short on the set of Only Murders In The Building | Image: Instagram

For the scene, the actors embraced their detective roles in stylish trench coats. Meryl wore a beige jacket layered over a white blouse and blue jeans, complemented by a grey fedora for a classic sleuth look.

Martin, on the other hand, opted for a reddish-brown trench coat, paired with a navy blue vest and matching trousers.

Meryl Streep and Martin Short dating timeline

Short and Streep got in the spotlight when the “Mamma Mia!” star joined “OMITB” in its third season.

In January 2024, the duo fuelled romance rumours after appearing close at the 2024 Golden Globes. However, Short’s representative stubly dismissed the speculation, stating to E! News, “They are just very good friends. Nothing more.”