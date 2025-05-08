Streaming On OTT (May 8 To May 11): The Royals, Gram Chikitsalay, Poker Face 2, More Web Series To Watch On Netflix, ZEE5

With Thursday here, we have brought to you the list of web series that will release on streaming giants this weekend. The list includes some highly anticipated shows, including Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar's The Royals, Gram Chikitsalay and Poker Face Season 2.

Forever

Reunited as teens, two childhood friends fall deeply in love, experiencing the joy and heartache of a first romance that will change their lives forever. The series features Michael Cooper Jr., Lovie Simone and Xosha Roquemore in lead roles. This romantic drama is streaming on an OTT platform.

Where to watch: Netflix

Blood of Zeus Season 3

A commoner living in ancient Greece discovers his true heritage as a son of Zeus, along with his purpose: to save the world from a demonic army. Created by Charles Parlapanides and Vlas Parlapanides, the animated series is currently streaming on an OTT platform.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Royals

Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar are gearing up to set your screens on fire with their sizzling chemistry. Their upcoming romantic drama is about a charming Prince Aviraaj (Ishaan) who meets Sophia (Bhumi), a self-made girl boss, creating a whirlwind of romance and ambition when their worlds of royalty and startups collide. The show is set to stream on May 9.

Where to watch: Netflix

Gram Chikitsalay

The young, idealistic and brilliant Dr. Prabhat takes charge of a neglected Primary Health Centre in a North India Village, hoping to bring about much-needed changes, only to realise it is he who will have to change before anything else. The series stars Amol Parashar, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Garima Vikrant Singh, Anandeshwar Dwivedi and Akash Makhija. The show is set to stream on May 9.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Poker Face Season 2

It is a murder mystery series stylised as a character-driven, case-of-the-week mystery, with each episode adapting the inverted detective story format popularised by Columbo. The series centres on Charlie Cale, a casino worker with an innate ability to detect lies, travelling across the United States on the run from a casino boss following a suspicious death. Along the way, she encounters colourful characters and solves homicides in a variety of settings. The second season will stream on May 9.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Conan O'Brien Must Go Season 2

In this riotously funny travel series, Conan O’Brien experiences local cultures and connects with fans he previously met on his podcast. The second season will release on May 9.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Long Way Home

Best friends Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman gear up for their fourth Long Way series—this time going from Ewan’s home in Scotland to Charley’s in England. They’ll take the scenic route, of course, through 17 European countries on cranky old bikes. The show is set to release on May 9.