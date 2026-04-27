Michael Box Office Collection Day 4: Jaafar Jackson Led Biopic Nears ₹20 Cr Mark in India, Southern States Lead In Footfalls

Michael Box Office Collection: Jaafar Jackson headlines the biopic on the ‘King of Pop’. Released on April 24, the Hollywood flick has found a staggering audience in India. Amid celebrity endorsements and positive word of mouth, the movie has braved new domestic releases at the box office. In just 4 days of theatrical run, the movie has amassed a total of nearly ₹20 crore.

Michael passes Monday test, mints almost ₹2 crore

Michael is braving the storm of domestic releases such as Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla and Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The musical biopic has, despite this, found its audience in India. After a successful first weekend, the movie has maintained a steady hold on the box office on the first Monday as well.



Also Read: 5 Reasons You Should Watch Michael Jackson's Biopic Starring Nephew Jaafar Jackson: Magical Music To Biggest Controversies

With the anticipated weekday dip, the movie minted ₹1.76 Cr in India on Monday at the time of publishing. The collection might see a small uptick from the late-night shows. After a 4-day run, the Jaafar Jackson starrer has amassed a total of ₹18.26 Cr, as per Sacnilk.



Also Read: Michael Is For Fans, Not Critics: Farah Khan Endorses Jaafar Jackson For Oscar Amid Negative Reviews Of Biopic On King Of Pop

Michael and Bhooth Bangla are running in cinema halls now | Image: Republic

Interestingly, Southern Indian states have registered maximum occupancy for the movie. As per Sacnilk, Kochi (Kerala) is running on 61.7% occuapancy in the 31 shows, followed by Bengaluru (Karnataka), which is running on 20.3% occupancy in 146 shows. Chennai and Hyderabad are also registering over 10% occupancy. As compared to this, the National Capital Regions and Mumbai have now found as much audience for Michael.



Also Read: Michael Director Calls Biopic 'Challenging' Project, Shares Casting Story Of Jaafar Jackson

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