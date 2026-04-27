Michael Box Office Collection Day 4: Jaafar Jackson Led Biopic Nears ₹20 Cr Mark in India, Southern States Lead In Footfalls
Jaafar Jackson features in the role of Michael Jackson in the musical biopic of the legendary pop icon. Following the weekend, the film has held steady at the box office.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Michael Box Office Collection: Jaafar Jackson headlines the biopic on the ‘King of Pop’. Released on April 24, the Hollywood flick has found a staggering audience in India. Amid celebrity endorsements and positive word of mouth, the movie has braved new domestic releases at the box office. In just 4 days of theatrical run, the movie has amassed a total of nearly ₹20 crore.
Michael passes Monday test, mints almost ₹2 crore
Michael is braving the storm of domestic releases such as Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla and Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The musical biopic has, despite this, found its audience in India. After a successful first weekend, the movie has maintained a steady hold on the box office on the first Monday as well.
Also Read: 5 Reasons You Should Watch Michael Jackson's Biopic Starring Nephew Jaafar Jackson: Magical Music To Biggest Controversies
With the anticipated weekday dip, the movie minted ₹1.76 Cr in India on Monday at the time of publishing. The collection might see a small uptick from the late-night shows. After a 4-day run, the Jaafar Jackson starrer has amassed a total of ₹18.26 Cr, as per Sacnilk.
Also Read: Michael Is For Fans, Not Critics: Farah Khan Endorses Jaafar Jackson For Oscar Amid Negative Reviews Of Biopic On King Of Pop
Interestingly, Southern Indian states have registered maximum occupancy for the movie. As per Sacnilk, Kochi (Kerala) is running on 61.7% occuapancy in the 31 shows, followed by Bengaluru (Karnataka), which is running on 20.3% occupancy in 146 shows. Chennai and Hyderabad are also registering over 10% occupancy. As compared to this, the National Capital Regions and Mumbai have now found as much audience for Michael.
Also Read: Michael Director Calls Biopic 'Challenging' Project, Shares Casting Story Of Jaafar Jackson
Advertisement
Directed by Antoine Fuqua and produced by Lionsgate, Michael stars Jackson's nephew Jaafar Jackson in the lead role. The ensemble cast also includes Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson and Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, along with Miles Teller, Laura Harrier, and Larenz Tate.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.