Michael Box Office Day 1: Jaffar Jackson Starrer Biopic Surpasses Opening Day Collection Of Project Hail Mary In India

Michael mints nearly ₹5 crore on day 1 in India

Select preview shows of Michae l hit the big screens in India on April 23. The movie raked in ₹1.70 Cr from the 1,006 preview shows. On the day of release, the Hollywood biopic raked in ₹₹3.80 Cr, as per Sacnilk, at the time of publishing. The movie has amassed a total of ₹5.50 Cr in India on the first day of release.

The movie has surpassed the total of Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary . The movie is the highest-grossing Hollywood film in India this year, yet. Michael has surpassed the opening day collection of the sci-fi. The Ryan Gosling starrer raked in ₹2.70 crore on day 1. With a good review and a positive word of mouth, Michael is likely to see a growth in business over the weekend. Also Read: 'India's Michael Jackson' Watches Premiere Show Of King Of Pop's Biopic

More about Michael

The 29-year-old Jaafar, son of Jermaine Jackson, brings to life Michael Jackson's iconic songs, including Beat It, Thriller, Billie Jean, and Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough, capturing the King of Pop's decades-long musical journey. Jaafar, making his acting debut under the direction of Antoine Fuqua (Training Day), shared in an interview that he kept his casting a secret from his immediate family for a year. "Going into it, I tried my best to say, 'I'm going to just try to watch without critiquing anything,' " he said, laughing while recalling the first time he watched the film. Talking about the biopic, Jaafar shared, “As soon as it came on, it was a completely different experience than what I thought it was going to be. It went by so fast... the second time I saw it was a completely different experience. I was able to understand what the story is and really allow myself to enjoy what's on the screen.'