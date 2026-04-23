Jaffar Jackson's Michael: Allu Arjun, Once Rumoured To Play Michael Jackson In Telugu Biopic, Watches Hollywood Flick's Premiere Show?
Jaffar Jackson headlined Michael will hit the big screens globally on April 24, with select premiere shows a day before. Allu Arjun was reportedly spotted at one of the early screenings of the Hollywood flick.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Actor Jaafar Jackson has reprised the role of his late uncle Michael Jackson in the biopic Michael. The Antoine Fuqua-directed film will make its global debut on April 24 with a select release on April 23. Actor Allu Arjun seemingly attended a special screening of the movie in Hyderabad today.
Allu Arjun watches the Michael biopic a day in advance
Social media users and fans of Allu Arjun are widely circulating videos of the Pushpa actor attending the screening of the Hollywood biopic, Michael. The actor reportedly attended the premiere, which was held at his own cinema chain, Allu Cinemas. Photos of him sitting solo in the top row of the auditorium are now going viral online.
In the photo, Allu Arjun could be seen dressed in an all-white ensemble. While the photos of him from the cinema hall are viral online, the authenticity of the same could be verified independently. The photos can be AI-doctored or from a previous appearance of the actor in another film screening.
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The photos of Allu Arjun allegedly watching the biopic came years after it was rumoured that he would essay the role of the King of Pop in the Telugu biopic of Michael Jackson. In 2024, it was widely reported that Sandeep Reddy Vanga, of Animal and Kabir Singh fame, is planning to helm the biography on the pop icon with Allu Arjun in the lead. The news went viral with fans of Bunny waiting in anticipation for the confirmation that never came.
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Allu Arjun is also popularly referred to as 'India's Michael Jackson' by his fans, who have also given him the moniker ‘icon star’. In a 2017 interview, Pooja Hegde famously referred to Allu Arjun as ‘Telugu’s Michael Jackson' while praising his dancing skills in the song Seeti Maar. Since then, the title seems to have caught on for the actor.
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