Updated April 11th, 2024 at 00:01 IST

Mickey 17 Trailer: Its Robert Pattinson Vs Robert Pattinson In Bong Joon-ho Directorial

Robert Pattinson is ready with his next out-of-the-box project after becoming a father. Mickey 17 features a time warp where the actor confronts himself.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Mickey 17
Mickey 17 | Image:IMDb
  • 2 min read
2024 is shaping up to be a milestone year for actor Robert Pattinson. Pattinson recently welcomed his first child, a daughter, with partner Suki Waterhouse. On the work front, he has just seen through the release of the trailer for what could shape up to be a landmark film in his career - Mickey 17.

Mickey 17 trailer now out


The official trailer for Mickey 17 was launched at the CinemaCon, currently underway, at Las Vegas. The film is an adaptation of Edward Ashton’s novel Mickey 7. Bong Joon-ho however, changed the name to Mickey 17, to indicate the number of times the character dies in the film. The director shared, "I killed him 10 more times". 

Speaking with help from a translator, Bong Joon-ho described the plot of Mickey 17, as being a "story about a simple man who ultimately ends up saving the world. It’s a strange type of hero’s journey". Robert leads the film as an 'expendable' employee, whose mundanity and low expectations from life form the core theme of the film, albeit in a warped timeline. It is worth noting that Mickey 17 is Bong Joon-ho's first film, ever since the raucous success of Parasite (2019).

Bong Joon-ho believes Robert Pattinson was the perfect pick to star in Mickey 17


The event saw the film's team come together to address the curiosities surrounding the film. For the unversed, Robert Pattinson's cinematic legacy thus far, has featured titles like Harry Potter, Twilight, and more recently, The Batman. Mickey 17 then, is a marked shift and an evident attempt at expanding his horizons for the actor.

When Bong Joon-ho was asked why Pattinson was the perfect fit for the role, the director simply said, "He’s got this crazy thing in his eyes. I felt like he could do all the different variations of Mickey in the story. He’s such a creative man". Pattinson's response to this was to call the director, his "hero". Mickey 17 is slated for a theatrical release on January 31, 2025. 

Published April 11th, 2024 at 00:01 IST

Whatsapp logo