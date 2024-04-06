Advertisement

Robert Pattinson embraced fatherhood for the first time recently. The actor welcomed a newborn with his partner Suki Waterhouse. Days after the birth of his first child, the actor is eager to expand his family even further, as per reports.

Robert Pattinson wants more children with Suki Waterhouse

Robert Pattinson, who recently became a father, plans on having more children with Suki Waterhouse. The 37-year-old actor and his musician/actress girlfriend Suki, 32, recently welcomed their first child together and Robert is so smitten he is eager to add to their family as soon as possible, reports Female First UK. A source told DailyMail.com: “Rob has taken to fatherhood the same way he has taken his film roles, with complete seriousness and joy. He didn't know what it would be like but it's just blowing his mind. And to see how Suki has adapted and changed this soon since the birth has warmed his heart in a way that is unexplainable.”

“Rob wants more children, and once Suki has the same idea, he is keen to try for another as soon as she is ready. They are having a really fun time being parents and it feels like second nature to them,” the source added. As per Female First UK, Suki confirmed the tot's birth by sharing a picture on Instagram of her cradling the baby. She captioned the image: “Welcome to the world angel”. Although Robert and Suki - who are reportedly engaged - have kept their relationship largely out of the public eye, Suki previously opened up about their romance.

Robert Pattinson to marry Suki Waterhouse

A source confirmed to PEOPLE that Pattinson and Waterhouse got engaged in December. “They are engaged. They both want to be married. It’s important for them,” said the insider. The news came days after the actress announced her pregnancy at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico. The Batman actor "can't wait to be a dad," a source told the magazine.

A file photo of Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson | Image: Instagram

The insider remarks, “He’s so ready. His relationship with Suki is incredible. He feels very lucky.” Meanwhile, the source claims that the Daisy Jones & the Six star "seems very happy" and has a “special glow.”

Advertisement