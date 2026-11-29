Washington: Mike Love, the singer and songwriter who co-founded the legendary American rock band The Beach Boys, died at the age of 85. Known for songs such as ‘California Girls’, ‘Fun, Fun, Fun’ and ‘Kokomo’, Love was one of the key voices behind the band’s success.

Love died on Saturday, his publicist Katie Altman confirmed to NBC4. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, paramedics and sheriff’s deputies responded to a medical emergency at a home in Malibu. According to PEOPLE, confirming his death, Altman said in a statement, “With great respect, I share that Mike Love died this evening, surrounded by family. An American cultural icon, he will be remembered for his singular talent and inspiration to generations of musicians. We celebrate his remarkable contribution to American music and the joy he felt performing for his beloved fans.”

The singer's death comes months after he drew attention during a live performance in Cincinnati in October, where he appeared frail on stage. His longtime friend John Stamos also shared a post about his health before a show at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

Recalling his 41-year association with Love, Stamos, as per The Hollywood Reporter, said, “I’ve played with Mike for 41 years. I never imagined how deeply it would affect me to see someone larger than life face something so human and fragile.”

Born Michael Edward Love in Los Angeles on March 15, 1941, he grew up in a family closely connected to music. He co-founded The Beach Boys with his cousins Brian, Carl and Dennis Wilson, along with Brian’s college friend Al Jardine. Love became one of the band’s lead singers and was also known for writing lyrics. His work with Brian Wilson helped create some of the group’s biggest early hits, including ‘Fun, Fun, Fun’ and ‘California Girls’. Songs such as ‘Surfin’ U.S.A.’, ‘Little Deuce Coupe’ and ‘All Summer Long’ also featured his vocals.

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The band became known for its songs about surfing, cars and young people in California, helping shape the sound of American pop music in the 1960s. Love also played an important role in the band’s later success. In 1988, The Beach Boys scored their first No. 1 hit without Brian Wilson’s involvement with ‘Kokomo’. The song, co-written by Love with John Phillips, Scott McKenzie and Terry Melcher, featured in Tom Cruise’s film ‘Cocktail’. The same year, Love and the other members of The Beach Boys were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

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