Miley Cyrus-Maxx Morando Engaged After Dating For 4 Years, Grammy Winner Flaunts Her Diamond Ring At Avatar Premiere

Miley Cyrus and musician Maxx Morando attended the Los Angeles premiere of the film Avatar: Fire and Ash on December 1, where a diamond ring on the Flowers hitmaker's finger stole the spotlight. The actress and singer later confirmed that she is indeed engaged. The couple has been dating since 2021 and often grabs headlines for their PDA moments and their mutual admiration for one another.

Miley, who has previosuly been open about her past relationships, stressed that she liked to keep the key moments shared by Maxx under wraps. She is yet to announce the news herself on social media. Speaking to People at the movie premiere, the Hannah Montana fame confirmed, "The detail that I can share is that for us, our privacy and us kind of keeping it small has been something that I've been astounded that I've actually been able to have and being able to kind of have more choice. I think it's also being older, being more protective of what I'm open to sharing."

While she did not explicitly announce the news of her engagement on social media, Miley Cyrus did share photos from the premiere night on Instagram. In the carousel post, she could be seen looking breathtaking in a fitted black gown, which featured the typical Hollywood train. She was accompanied by Maxx, who donned a white and black suit. Miley's engagement ring featured in all photos as she posed for the shutterbugs. She shared the post with the caption, “Baby, when we dream we dream as one."



Miley Cyrus is yet to announce the exact date of her engagement, but social media users have deduced, through a quick Instagram scan, that the singer has been engaged since November this year, as the ring also features in her birthday post made on November 24. Fans, followers and well-wishers of the Grammy Award winner took to the comment section to send their best wishes to Miley.



