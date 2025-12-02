Dhurandhar: This Once Popular TV Actress Confirmed To Play A Pivotal Role In Ranveer Singh's Film

Dhurandhar: The Ranveer Singh starrer is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The film will hit the big screens on December 5 worldwide. Apart from Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal play pivotal roles in the espionage thriller. Videos from the film's music launch have confirmed that another popular TV actress has rounded up the cast of Dhurandhar.

Krystle D'Souza confirmed to play a role in Dhurandhar

On December 1, the Dhurandhar team came together for a grand music launch of the film. The lead pair of the movie Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun were present at the ocassion. While the Band Baaja Baraat actor's infectious energy lit up the event, fans were in for a surprise. The makers unveiled the first glimpse of the song Shararat.

Krystle D'Souza then came on stage to join Ranveer Singh in a power-packed performance on the song. Dressed in a metallic green saree, the actress matched Ranveer's move perfectly, confirming her role in the Aditya Dhar directorial. A video of Krystle and Ranveer's dance on the song is now going viral on social media.



For the unversed, Krystle D'Souza is a popular face on the small screen. She has appeared in several acclaimed TV shows such as Kya Dill Mein Hai, Kahe Naa Kahe, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil and Kasturi. Her breakthrough performance was in the 2011 show, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, following which she featured in Ekk Nayi Pehchaan (2013).



