Miley Cyrus's Reel Best Friends Emily Osment-Mitchel Musso Not Invited? Actors MIA From Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special Celebrations

The best of both worlds turned 20 today. Disney's iconic sitcom Hannah Montana is marking the milestone by bringing the cast together, including lead actress Miley Cyrus, for a special reunion. However, the celebration felt like a cake without icing. This is because Miley Stewart’s OG bffs, Lilly(Emily Osment) and Oliver(Mitchel Musso), were missing from the reunion episode. The show will air on March 24, 2026.

Emily Osment and Mitchel Musso share the reason behind their MIA on social media.

A day before the reunion special, Emily Osment shared a video explaining why she would not appear in the episode. She filmed the video on the set of her show, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, which she is currently working on.

In the video, Emily spoke with Montana Jordan about Hannah Montana and noted that 20 years have passed since the show first aired. She explained that her filming schedule for Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage prevented her from attending the reunion. She also thanked viewers for the love they have shown the show over the years and for helping it become what it is today.

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Alongside the video, Emily wrote a long caption about how Hannah Montana changed her life.

On Monday, Musso also shared a statement on Instagram, thanking viewers who “grew up right alongside us.” He said that “the coolest part” of the “Hannah Montana” legacy is watching fans “building families” and passing the show on to their children. However, he did not explain why he missed the premiere in his post.

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Meanwhile, Grammy-winner Miley Cyrus and her team attended the world premiere of Disney+’s Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday.