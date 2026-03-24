Sitaare Zameen Par OTT Release Date: Aamir Khan Starrer To Stream On SonyLIV In April 2026

Sitaare Zameen Par OTT Release: Aamir Khan starrer is finally going to make its OTT debut in April 2026. The film, which first streamed on YouTube's on-demand platform after a theatrical run, will be available for free on SonyLIV. Helmed by RS Prasanna, the sports drama performed well at the box office despite earning mixed reviews from critics and the audience.

When and where to watch Sitaare Zameen Par?

Taking to the official Instagram page, SonyLIV shared a teaser and announced the release date of the movie. It will stream on April 3. "Kisi ke liye alag… kisi ke liye normal. Sabka apna normal hota hai. A heartwarming story of Hope, heart and healing. Watch #SitaareZameenPar #SabkaApnaApnaNormal, streaming from 3rd April on Sony LIV," read the caption. The film is making its digital debut nearly a year after its theatrical release.

Sitaare Zameen Par grossed ₹266 crore worldwide, emerging as the sixth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025 and eleventh highest-grossing Indian film of 2025.

What is the plot of Sitaare Zameen Par?

The film follows Gulshan Arora (played by Aamir Khan), a basketball coach whose life takes an unexpected turn after a drunk-driving incident lands him in community service. As part of his sentence, he is assigned to train a team of neurodivergent players for a basketball tournament. "What begins as a reluctant responsibility soon transforms into a deeply personal journey, as Gulshan discovers the team's resilience, spirit, and extraordinary outlook on life -- ultimately realising that they become his greatest teachers."

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Apart from Aamir Khan, the film also stars Genelia D'Souza. The film is a spiritual successor to Aamir Khan's 2007 film Taare Zameen Par.