Published 15:19 IST, September 21st 2024

Millie Bobby Brown-Jake Bongiovi To Host Grand Wedding Celebrations In Italy

British actress Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are set to host their second wedding in Italy. The happy couple earlier tied the knot in a top-secret ceremony in May.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Millie Bobby Brown on why she is ready to get married to Jake
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi to get married | Image: Instagram
