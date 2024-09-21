Published 15:19 IST, September 21st 2024
Millie Bobby Brown-Jake Bongiovi To Host Grand Wedding Celebrations In Italy
British actress Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are set to host their second wedding in Italy. The happy couple earlier tied the knot in a top-secret ceremony in May.
Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi to get married | Image: Instagram
