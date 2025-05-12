Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning Advance Booking In India - Tom Cruise Starrer Likely To Open At ₹20 Crore

Tom Cruise is gearing up for the release of his upcoming action spy drama Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. The film serves as the eighth and final installment of Mission: Impossible. Helmed by Christopher McQuarrie, the film stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, and Angela Bassett in their iconic roles from previous films. As the film is just a few days away from hitting the theatres in India, the advance booking has started on a strong note in the country.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning's advance opening

Mission: Impossible franchise is not just a hit in Western countries but also in India. The movie is just 6 days away from hitting the theatres, and it has already sold over 12,000 advance tickets for the opening weekend in PVR, INOX and Cinepolis. For the opening day alone, the movie has sold 8 thousand tickets. Seeing the soaring pre-sales, the film is expected to break the record of the previous instalment, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. The film grossed ₹15 crore on the opening day in India. The upcoming film is expected to mint approximately ₹20 crore on the opening day. Since the movie is releasing on Saturday and is also the last film of the Mission: Impossible franchise, the opening day collection is expected to go higher.

Since it's the final version of the franchise and Tom Cruise enjoys a huge fan base in India, the film is also expected to create some new records at the box office.

All about Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning