Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning Box Office Collection Day 1 (Early Estimates): Tom Cruise Starrer To Beat Dead Reckoning On Opening Day?

Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning Box Office Collection: Tom Cruise starrer has finally hit the theatres today, May 17, in India. It is the eighth and final installment in the spy action franchise. The film earned positive reviews from critics and the audience. And is now expected to beat the previous release of the franchise.

Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning box office collection day 1

The film was released on Saturday (weekend), and this might benefit the box office revenue. According to Sacnilk, the movie has earned ₹8.14 crore since morning, and the collection is expected to spike during the evening. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning had an overall 70.21 per cent English occupancy on Saturday, with maximum reported in Chennai (97 per cent). Seeing the pace of the collection, the film is expected to beat the Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One with a huge margin. The final figure will be updated by the end of the day.

The seventh installment of the film earned ₹15 crore in India on the opening day.

Is Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning worth watching?

Early morning, cinemagoers thronged the theatres to watch the first show of the spy action drama. After watching the movie, they flooded X with their reviews. A user wrote, "#MissionImpossibleTheFinalReckoning Tom Cruise just Nailed his role Ethan Hunt as usual. Age is just a number for him !!!!!"

Another wrote, "Just watched the final #MissionImpossibleTheFinalReckoning pure tension, nonstop thrills, and edge-of-your-seat, nail-biting moments. Tom Cruise absolutely blew my mind. What an experience! Cinema lovers and fans must watch this in IMAX. A perfect sendoff to an epic franchise."

A fan wrote, "Fan in me: 11/10. Tension, stakes, character s, set pieces, ending—brilliant. And the man @TomCruise? Never misses. Not even for a sec. No matter how well-made, it’s the feel that makes us fall in love. Ethan, u ran straight into our hearts. #MissionImpossibleTheFinalReckoning."

"Good bye, Ethan Hunt. Mission accomplished. What a way to end the franchise. Undoubtedly the best action hero we have seen," wrote a user.