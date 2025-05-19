Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning Box Office Collection Day 3: Tom Cruise Starrer Takes A Nose Dive On First Monday In India

Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning Box Office Collection: Tom Cruise starrer opened at a bigger not surpassing Oppenheimer to become the 8th biggest Hollywood opener in India. It minted ₹16.5 crore at the box office with ₹11 crore in English. On the second day, the film witnessed a 3.03 per cent spike, bringing the total to ₹33.5 crore. The film was expected to perform well on Monday, given the positive reviews, but it failed to pass the test.

Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning box office collection day 3

According to Sacnilk, Tom Cruise starrer earned in single digits at the box office in India. The film has so far earned ₹4.69 crore on the third day of its release. Adding the collection, the total stands at ₹38.19 crore, which is likely to be changed as the final figure will be updated towards the end of the day. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning had an overall 13.72 per cent English occupancy on Monday, with a maximum reported in Chennai (42 per cent).

The film is said to be Tom Cruise's final film as IMF agent Ethan Hunt.

Kunal Kohli dubs Mission: Impossible 8 'yawn fest'

Kunal Kohli, who is best known for directing Mujhse Dosti Karoge!, Hum Tum, Fanaa, Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic and Break Ke Baad, took to his Instagram account on Sunday to share a poster of Mission: Impossible 8 and review it, saying the franchise deserves a better ending than the latest film. He wrote, "They did the impossible. Messed up a #MissionImpossible film. What a yawn fest. Sad end to one of the greatest franchises ever. Will just forget they ever made this one and rewatch the rest of the great MI films. @tomcruise, now make another one. Can't end like this."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

All about Mission: Impossible 8