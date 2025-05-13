Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning Early Reviews: Tom Cruise Starrer Is 'Full Of Knuckle Tension' And 'Exhilarating Stunts', Say Netizens

Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning Reviews - Tom Cruise is gearing up for the release of his eighth and final installment of Mission: Impossible. Helmed by Christopher McQuarrie, the film is just a few days away from hitting the theatres in India, while in the USA, it will release next week. However, those who attended the special screening of the film have penned their reviews on social media, and everyone is singing the praises. The spy action drama is receiving positive reviews, with people lauding Tom Cruise's performance as "legendary".

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning earns positive reviews

Movie buffs took to X to share their two cents about the upcoming movie. A user called the installment one of the greatest action films of all time, and the experience was "mind-blowing". "Tom Cruise delivers yet another legendary performance, and the production value is simply insane. If you thought you’d seen it all in this franchise, this redefines what’s impossible. An absolutely mind-blowing experience," read the post.

Another user wrote, "#MissionImpossibleTheFinalReckoning is an emotional, riveting, & perfect Mission impossible finale. That feels the most visceral of them all. With pound for pound punches, exhilarating stunts (that might be the best of the franchise), & incredible performances throughout."

A user lauded the director and called the film an "exhilarating adrenaline rush for the head & heart & immersive, awe-inducing stuntacular of the highest order." The user continued, "McQ,

@TomCruise & Co have crafted the gold standard - a brilliant, bold actioner for the ages. See it BIG & LOUD."

"For me, outside of the absolute spectacle and thrill ride of #MissionImpossibleTheFinalReckoning , the film's magic is how it conducts the symphony of danger, stakes, tension, and levity. It's what makes the near 3 hour runtime time fly by in a blink of an eye #MissionImpossible," read a post.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

All about Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning

The upcoming movie will pick up two months after the events of Dead Reckoning Part One (2023), IMF agent Ethan Hunt continues his mission to stop Gabriel from obtaining the AI program known as "the Entity".