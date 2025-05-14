Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning India Advance Sales Peg It As Biggest Opener In The Tom Cruise Starrer Franchise, To Mint ₹20 Crore On Day 1

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, starring Tom Cruise as MI6 agent Ethan Hunt, is all set to hit the big screens in India on May 17. Said to be the final chapter in the long-running action thriller franchise, MI 8 is releasing in India 6 days before its worldwide release on May 23. The hype surrounding it is on the rise and its Cannes premiere is expected to boost its box office collection.

In India, the movie is certain to make the biggest debut for an MI film. According to Sacnilk, the advance booking has received a good response. More than 12,000 tickets for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning have been sold, with three days still to go before its release.

The film is eyeing a blockbuster opening of ₹20 crore in India, across all languages and formats. This would be the biggest debut ever for an MI film here. The previous film in the franchise, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One (2023), opened to ₹12.3 crore in India and went on to collect ₹110.3 crore nett in India. This is despite the film receiving mixed reviews and grossing just ₹4725 crore worldwide, which is below par by the standards of the franchise.

Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie at the Tokyo premiere of MI: The Final Reckoning

However, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning will look to wrap up the franchise on a high note. Meanwhile, one of the biggest names attending the Cannes Film Festival this year is Tom Cruise. He first attended Cannes back in 1992 with Far and Away and made a memorable comeback in 2022 with Top Gun: Maverick, where he received a special tribute and a five-minute standing ovation.