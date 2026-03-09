Multiple Shots Fired Outside Rihanna's Beverly Hills Home, 30-Year-Old Woman Arrested

In disturbing news, a woman fired shots at pop icon Rihanna's Beverly Hills home while the singer was inside, according to police. According to PEOPLE, the shots were fired around 1:15 PM local time on Sunday, March 8. Following this, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) responded to a report, and they immediately arrived at the scene.

Woman arrested for firing multiple shots at Rihanna's residence

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a 30-year-old woman and took her into custody. Police also recovered a weapon. Authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported in the incident and added, "This is an active LAPD Robbery Homicide Division investigation." However, one of the bullets reportedly went through a wall of the house. The suspect fired "approximately 10 shots" from inside her vehicle, a white Tesla.

At the time, Rihanna was inside the house, but it is still unclear if anyone else was inside the house.

Following the incident, the source assured the fans that Rihanna is "Okay".

Advertisement

The singer lives in a Beverly Hills house with her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, and their three children, RZA, Riot, and Rocki.

Rihanna is one of the best-selling music artists with estimated sales of over 250 million records. She made her debut with the Caribbean-inspired records Music of the Sun and A Girl Like Me. Following the success, she transitioned to dance-pop and R&B with the album Good Girl Gone Bad and its reissue, subtitled Reloaded.

Advertisement