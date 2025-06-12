Netizens Find Sabrina Carpenter's New Album Cover "Gross" and "Uncomfortable", Compares the Imagery to Controversial Novel Lolita

Hollywood pop singer Sabrina Carpenter's album cover for her next, Man's Best Friend, was revealed on June 11 and it is not getting any flowery reactions. Social media users majorly criticise the artwork, accusing it of catering to the male gaze. Many expressed their frustration online by comparing the imagery to the controversial novel Lolita.

Sabrina Carpenter's album cover stirs controversy

After releasing her latest single, Manchild, the Grammy-winning pop star announced the title and release date of her upcoming album, Man's Best Friend. “My new album, Man’s Best Friend 🐾 will be out on 29 August 2025,” wrote Sabrina, 26, adding, “I can’t wait for it to be yours.”

She also revealed what seems to be the album cover. The image shows Sabrina kneeling on the ground in a dog-like pose, dressed in a black dress and high heels, while an unidentified person stands nearby, pulling her hair.

Netizens call Sabrina Carpenter’s new cover picture ‘bizarre’

The album cover has sparked heated discussions and criticism on social media platforms like Reddit. One user commented, “Gonna be that person and say she’s not beating the ‘catering to the male gaze’ allegations. What are we doing here?” Another strongly criticised it, saying, “It's just a bizarre photo. It's not even really that sexy. As a straight man, those photos give me the super ick. It's only sexy if you get your kicks off by demeaning women, forcing them into submissive roles, and alluding to them as dogs (man's best friend) – though I’m not sure if that is intentional.”

Someone else compared it and shared their opinion: “This is why I truly don’t like Sabrina Carpenter. She plays that Lolita stereotype. It’s so gross. My girl, make a song for girls… not for boys.”