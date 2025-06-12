Netizens Find Sabrina Carpenter's New Album Cover "Gross" and "Uncomfortable", Compares the Imagery to Controversial Novel Lolita

Updated 12 June 2025 at 17:20 IST
Hollywood pop singer Sabrina Carpenter's album cover for her next, Man's Best Friend, was revealed on June 11 and it is not getting any flowery reactions. Social media users majorly criticise the artwork, accusing it of catering to the male gaze. Many expressed their frustration online by comparing the imagery to the controversial novel Lolita.
After releasing her latest single, Manchild, the Grammy-winning pop star announced the title and release date of her upcoming album, Man's Best Friend. “My new album, Man’s Best Friend 🐾 will be out on 29 August 2025,” wrote Sabrina, 26, adding, “I can’t wait for it to be yours.”
She also revealed what seems to be the album cover. The image shows Sabrina kneeling on the ground in a dog-like pose, dressed in a black dress and high heels, while an unidentified person stands nearby, pulling her hair.
The album cover has sparked heated discussions and criticism on social media platforms like Reddit. One user commented, “Gonna be that person and say she’s not beating the ‘catering to the male gaze’ allegations. What are we doing here?” Another strongly criticised it, saying, “It's just a bizarre photo. It's not even really that sexy. As a straight man, those photos give me the super ick. It's only sexy if you get your kicks off by demeaning women, forcing them into submissive roles, and alluding to them as dogs (man's best friend) – though I’m not sure if that is intentional.”
Someone else compared it and shared their opinion: “This is why I truly don’t like Sabrina Carpenter. She plays that Lolita stereotype. It’s so gross. My girl, make a song for girls… not for boys.”
For the unversed, Lolita is a 1955 novel written by Russian-American novelist Vladimir Nabokov. The book has attracted a lot of controversy due to its sexualized storyline. As per media publication, the book was about the protagonist Humbert’s obsession and victimization of a 12-year-old girl, Dolores Haze, whom he describes as a "nymphet". He kidnaps and sexually abuses Dolores after becoming her stepfather. He privately calls her Lolita, the Spanish diminutive for Dolores.
