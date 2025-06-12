Why Is ‘LEAVE JUNGKOOK ALONE’ Trending On The Internet Hours After BTS Member’s Military Discharge?

#LeaveJungkookAlone has taken the internet by storm, just hours after the youngest BTS member was officially discharged from military service. This is because, while BTS ARMYs worldwide celebrated Jungkook’s return on June 11, a stalker reportedly broke into the K-pop idol’s home. JK got released from his enlistment with Jimin. Both have now joined RM, V, Jin, and J-Hope, who were discharged earlier.

BTS Jungkook becomes victim of alleged house break-in attempt by women

BTS member Jeon Jungkook faced a shocking break-in attempt at his Seoul residence. Police arrested a Chinese woman in her 30s after she repeatedly tried to access a Korean singer’s home by entering the door passcode late at night.

As reported by Allkpop, the authorities acted swiftly when a neighbour raised an alarm. The woman, who claimed she had travelled to Korea specifically to meet Jungkook, attempted to unlock the door of his Yongsan-Gu home multiple times around 11:20 pm on 11 June. She allegedly told the police she wanted to see Kookie following his military discharge. The woman is now under investigation for trespassing.

BTS Army rally behind Jungkook's safety

Fans of the Korean boy band expressed outrage over the incident, with many sharing their thoughts on X. One user wrote, “All freaks are so annoying. Not even 24 hours passed, and you started your nonsense. Leave him alone. Leave my man alone.” Another commented, “I’m so glad the police immediately caught the stalker. This is terrifying. I hope JK is okay and safe now.” A third user added, “Have they completely lost all sense? Before being an idol, remember he’s a human being. If you truly care about Jungkook, respect his privacy. BTS’ houses aren’t tourist destinations. Know your limits as a fan and leave Jungkook alone.”

Stalking incidents targeting BTS members are not uncommon, but this repeated attempt has raised concerns among fans.