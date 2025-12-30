Nickelodeon Star Tylor Chase Is Back On Streets After 36-Hour Medical Hold, Released Without Notice

Nickelodeon star Tylor Chase has been in the news since a few fans spotted him on the streets of California, living a homeless life. The former Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide actor is facing addiction issues and was placed in a 72-hour involuntary psychiatric hold, but was released after 36 hours without informing. Might Ducks star Shaun Weiss told TMZ that Tylor was evaluated by a mental health crisis team after Jacob Harris, owner of Shipwreck Barbershop in Riverside, who has been a major advocate for the former actor, called them.

Tylor Chase was found smoking meth after being released

Shaun told TMZ, "They were supposed to hold him and then transport him to a detox facility that we had arranged. Instead, they let him out without contacting any of us." He further shared that Jacob found Tylor on the street in the middle of the night and again called the crisis team to evaluate his condition. He further claimed that Tylor was smoking meth during the evaluation, with no shoes or jacket in the freezing cold."

Jacob also posted a video sharing an update on Tylor's health. In his video, he explained that the former actor was in a "36-hour medical hold," during which they were able to get him "clean, detoxed, physically clean." Following this, a professional rehabilitation coach was supposed to speak to Tylor, but he was not willing to accept help. "So we were able to call another crisis team. They came out and evaluated him. Since he was of sound mind, cleaned up and not in immediate danger, they weren't able to take him," Harris.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

The effort to help Tylor grew stronger after videos of him surfaced online. He was seen living on the streets of Riverside, California, in a video from September that recently went viral on social media. In the video that went viral earlier this month, a person is seen asking him about his past work in television. Chase calmly responded that he had worked on Nickelodeon and named the show in which he played Martin Qwerly, a bright and talkative middle school student.