Updated 30 September 2025 at 09:32 IST
Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban End Their 19-Year-Long Marriage
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban exchanged vows in 2006 after knowing each other for only a year. They welcomed their first daughter, Sunday Rose, in 2008 and their second, Faith Margaret, in 2010.
- Entertainment News
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were one of the celebrated couples in Hollywood before they decided to end their 19-year-long marriage. According to a report in PEOPLE, the duo has been living separately since this summer and has now decided to end their marriage. The actress tried to work on her marriage, and this was the last thing on her mind. “She didn’t want this. Nicole has been fighting to save the marriage, but the family is now focused on supporting her through it all," PEOPLE quoted an insider. The reason behind the separation is still unknown.
While the Australian-American singer Keith Urban was busy touring across the globe, the actress found solace in her daughters, Sunday Rose (17) and Faith Margaret (14), amid this tough time. She shares the daughters with Keith. Even Nicole's sister Antonia, has been a "rock", offering support.
Nicole and Keith exchanged vows in 2006 after knowing each other for only a year. They welcomed their first daughter, Sunday Rose, in 2008 and their second, Faith Margaret, in 2010.
Also Read: Paris Fashion Week 2025: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Makes Powerful Androgynous Statement In Diamond-Studded Sherwani
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv
Published On: 30 September 2025 at 09:32 IST