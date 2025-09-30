Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban End Their 19-Year-Long Marriage

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were one of the celebrated couples in Hollywood before they decided to end their 19-year-long marriage. According to a report in PEOPLE, the duo has been living separately since this summer and has now decided to end their marriage. The actress tried to work on her marriage, and this was the last thing on her mind. “She didn’t want this. Nicole has been fighting to save the marriage, but the family is now focused on supporting her through it all," PEOPLE quoted an insider. The reason behind the separation is still unknown.