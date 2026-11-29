Washington: Nicole Scherzinger and former rugby player Thom Evans have ended their relationship after seven years together, PEOPLE magazine said. The former couple, who got engaged in June 2023, have reportedly called off their wedding plans. According to the publication, Evans, 41, confirmed their separation through a statement shared on his Instagram Stories. The former rugby player said the decision had been difficult for him but added that he respected Scherzinger’s choice.

Sharing the news, Evans wrote, “It is with a heavy heart that I share that Nicole and I are no longer together. After seven years of love, commitment and believing in a future together, this is an incredibly difficult time.” Wishing the singer well, he added, “Whilst this is not the outcome I had ever hoped for, I respect Nicole’s decision and genuinely wish her every happiness in the next chapter of her life. Thom x.”

Scherzinger, however, has not yet publicly commented on their separation. The two first met in 2019 when Evans appeared on ‘The X Factor: Celebrity’ as a contestant. Scherzinger was one of the judges on the show alongside Simon Cowell and Louis Walsh, according to PEOPLE. Evans was part of the boy band Try Star, which finished fifth in the competition.

The two were first linked romantically towards the end of 2019 and made their red carpet debut together at a Golden Globes afterparty in January 2020. As per the publication, in June 2023, Scherzinger announced her engagement to Evans after he proposed to her during a beachside moment in Hawaii. Sharing pictures from the proposal on Instagram, the singer wrote, “I said yes.” Evans also shared the pictures with the caption, “My Ever After.”

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The couple had wedding plans in place. The couple had earlier spoken about their plans to get married. In 2023, Scherzinger revealed that they were considering a wedding in her native Hawaii, followed by a reception in Europe. According to PEOPLE magazine, speaking about their plans, she told radio host Chris Evans, “We’re in love with Portugal obviously, so I think we would have a reception there maybe.”

The singer had also spoken about her wish to start a family with Evans. In a 2024 interview with The Sunday Times, she said she was looking forward to becoming a mother. “I’ve never shied away from that. I can’t wait,” she said. “It’s like the clock is ticking. I want to have a baby but work calls. But I’m going to have to make time because, yes, I cannot wait to have children.”

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