Obsession Box Office Collection Day 2: Positive Reviews Drive Growth By 50%
Horror-thriller Obsession has been made on a budget of under $1 million. At the box office, it has already collected over $100 million, making profits that even the biggest releases failed to achieve.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Obsession Box Office Collection Day 2: Hollywood horror thriller Obsession has already emerged as one of the biggest hits this year based on its overseas collections. The movie released in India on May 29 and got positive reviews. After scoring a decent opening on Friday, the biz grew significantly on day 2. Since no new major Hindi movie is running alongside it, Obsession is set to score a healthy first weekend collection in India.
The obsession over Obsession is real
The movie has been made on a budget of under $1 million. At the box office, it has already collected over $100 million, making profits that even the biggest releases failed to achieve. On Friday (May 29), the collection in India was ₹1.75 crore. The figures jumped to ₹2.31 crore, which marks an increase of nearly 50% in biz. The number of shows have also been increased in India since the demand is good. Horror movies perform well among the audiences here and Obsession is also eyeing hit status, despite muted promotions. The film is working purely on marketing and positive word of mouth.
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What is Obsession about?
The film follows Bear (Michael Johnston), a shy and awkward music store employee who buys a supernatural toy that grants him his wish for his friend Nikki (Inde Navarrette) to fall in love with him. This sets off a series of events with horrifying consequences. Michael Johnston, Inde Navarrette, Cooper Tomlinson, Megan Lawless and Andy Richter play lead roles. The movie marks YouTuber and short-form video creator Curry Barker's directorial debut. It has been shot over a month's period on a very restricted budget.
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