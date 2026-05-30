Obsession Box Office Collection Day 2: Positive Reviews Drive Growth By 50%

Obsession Box Office Collection Day 2: Hollywood horror thriller Obsession has already emerged as one of the biggest hits this year based on its overseas collections. The movie released in India on May 29 and got positive reviews. After scoring a decent opening on Friday, the biz grew significantly on day 2. Since no new major Hindi movie is running alongside it, Obsession is set to score a healthy first weekend collection in India.

The obsession over Obsession is real

The movie has been made on a budget of under $1 million. At the box office, it has already collected over $100 million, making profits that even the biggest releases failed to achieve. On Friday (May 29), the collection in India was ₹1.75 crore. The figures jumped to ₹2.31 crore, which marks an increase of nearly 50% in biz. The number of shows have also been increased in India since the demand is good. Horror movies perform well among the audiences here and Obsession is also eyeing hit status, despite muted promotions. The film is working purely on marketing and positive word of mouth.

Advertisement

Inde Navarrette in a still from Obsession | Image: X

What is Obsession about?