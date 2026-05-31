Obsession Box Office Collection Day 3: Sustained Growth For Hollywood Horror Film In 1st Weekend

Obsession Box Office Collection Day 3: Horror-thriller Obsession marks Curry Barker's directorial debut. The movie has been made on a nominal budget of under $1 million but has already become a major success after its collections internationally crossed the $100 million mark. Obsession performed well at the box office despite running alongside other horror films - Hokum and Backrooms. The movie hit the big screens in India on May 29.

Marketing made the movie reach its potential audiences, who are now turning up in good numbers to watch Obsession. In its first weekend here. Obsession minted over ₹7.5 crore. It opened to ₹1.75 crore on Friday (May 29). The collection climbed to ₹2.75 crore on Saturday. The figures witnessed a boost again on Sunday as Obsession minted ₹3.25 crore. The movie initally ran in under 900 screens in India, which has now climbed to 1369, given the demand for the film is huge among genre fans.

Also read: Gory Obsession Sequence Cut From Prints In India Is Now Going Viral

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Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette in a still from Obsession | Image: X

While Obsession continues to woo fans, its censored version, which has chopped graphic violence scenes, have upset watchers.

What is Obsession about?

The film follows Bear (Michael Johnston), a shy and awkward music store employee who buys a supernatural toy that grants him his wish for his friend Nikki (Inde Navarrette) to fall in love with him. This sets off a series of events with horrifying consequences. Michael Johnston, Inde Navarrette, Cooper Tomlinson, Megan Lawless and Andy Richter play lead roles. The movie marks YouTuber and short-form video creator Curry Barker's directorial debut. It has been shot over a month's period on a very restricted budget.