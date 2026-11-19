

Brosnan, who portrayed the iconic British secret agent in four films between 1995 and 2002, joined several other Hollywood personalities in congratulating Pattinson on securing the coveted role, according to Variety.

Pattinson’s casting brings an end to months of speculation about who would take over the role from Craig. Several actors, including Jacob Elordi, Jack Lowden, Callum Turner and Nicholas Hoult, were among the names linked to the role.

The announcement was made by Amazon MGM Studios, which also confirmed that filmmaker Denis Villeneuve will direct the upcoming film. Steven Knight has been roped in to write the screenplay, while Amy Pascal and David Heyman will serve as producers. Tanya Lapointe will serve as the executive producer.

Pattinson and Brosnan had previously worked together in 'Remember Me', a romantic drama released in 2010, which also featured Emilie de Ravin and Meghan Markle.

With his message, Brosnan joined Pattinson's 'Tenet' co-star Elizabeth Debicki and former James Bond villain Rami Malek in extending their wishes to the actor.

Pattinson's announcement as the next James Bond brought an end to months of speculation surrounding the actor who would take over the iconic role. Several names had reportedly been in consideration, including Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, Nicholas Hoult, Josh O'Connor, Tom Francis, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Harris Dickinson and Harry Styles, according to Variety.

The forthcoming James Bond film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve and produced by Amazon MGM.

Before the casting announcement, Brosnan had spoken about the search for the next 007 in an interview in September. He had suggested that the actor selected for the role could be someone unfamiliar to audiences.

“I think it's going to be someone that none of us know about,” Brosnan had said.

He also acknowledged the number of talented actors who could potentially take on the role, saying, “There are lots of good hats in the ring” and “lots of great actors” being considered.

However, Brosnan had maintained a neutral position when asked about his preferred choice for the iconic role.

“I wouldn’t pick anyone,” he said, adding, “My wife told me not to say anything, and I’ve said too much. Because once I say something it goes everywhere and I get hanged,," according to Variety.

Pattinson's casting marks a new chapter for the long-running James Bond franchise, with audiences now looking forward to seeing the actor take on the iconic role under Villeneuve's direction. (ANI)