Olivia Colman recently opened up about the pay disparity in Hollywood. With this, she said that she would make way more money if she were a man.

Olivia Colman weighs in on pay disparity

In a recent interview, Olivia talked to host Christiane Amanpour about the inequalities she experienced in terms of pay in the film and TV industry. “Don’t get me started on the pay disparity, but male actors get paid more because they used to say they drew in the audiences,” the Oscar-winner star said. “And actually, that hasn’t been true for decades but they still like to use that as a reason to not pay women as much as their male counterparts,” she further added.

When asked if she had pay disparity despite her multiple accolades, the actress said, “I’m very aware that if I was Oliver Colman, I’d be earning a f*** of a lot more than I am. I know of one pay disparity, which is a 12,000% difference.”

Pay disparity in Bollywood

Pay disparity has been a topic of discussion for many years now. It is not just a problem in Hollywood but also in Bollywood. Just some time back, Kareena Kapoor heralded actresses like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Vidya Balan for heralding pay parity in the industry. She stated, “A lot of strong women have done a lot of strong parts in films. They have done films that have been loved by the audiences, by the masses, by the film people, by critics, and at the box office.”

Kareena further cited examples of women whose contributions have changed the landscape for actresses. She added, "So, whether it's leading actresses like Kangana (Ranaut), Vidya (Balan), Deepika (Padukone) or myself, we've always tried to stand for roles that have risen above just being there in the film. So, all has changed a lot of dynamics on many levels, like demanding a certain role, a certain fee, or position," the 43-year-old actress said.