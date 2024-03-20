Advertisement

After being honoured at the 95th Academy Awards, SS Rajamouli continues to receive accolades for his film RRR. He recently traveled to Japan to attend the premiere of the film, which stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan. In a video posted by Gulte, Rajamouli also disclosed how he helped MM Keeravaani prepare his speech for the Oscars.

Rajamouli reminisces Keeravaani's Oscars speech rehearsal

RRR director SS Rajamouli got candid with his fans in Japan and spoke about the time when Naatu Naatu received an Oscar for Best Original Song. He further shared an anecdote on how he helped MM Keeravani prepare his Oscars speech and said, "One of the funniest things during Academy Awards happened with my elder brother MM Keeravaani. He was nominated for the Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. So, he was very confident about winning the award. In the Oscars Awards they only give 45 seconds to deliver the speech. So, for him to get up from his chair and come up, he would get a bit of breathlessness."

SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravaani | Image: RRR/X

So, for almost three weeks before the Academy Awards, Rajamouli used to make Keeravaani practice his speech. He made the music composer walk up to a place where there were stairs and just wave his hands and catch his breath before he could deliver his speech. Rajamouli said, "We always told him to walk slowly to avoid breathlessness and deliver his speech.He said ok. That is how he practiced all those three weeks. But on the day when it was announced that 'RRR' won the coveted award, he forgot all the training. But luckily, he didn't get breathless and managed to deliver his speech."

Rajamouli with Ram Charan and Jr NTR | Image: RRR/X

RRR sequel in works?

At the Japan event, Rajamouli was heard talking about RRR 2. During the Q&A session, one of the audience member asked the filmmaker about the sequel of Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer. He replied, "I have ideas but I can't share with you at this point of time." While this more or less confirms a sequel, a movie featuring the original stars seems far fetched as Rajamouli is expected to be busy with his upcoming flick SSMB29 with Mahesh Babu for the coming few years.

