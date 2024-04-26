Advertisement

One Tree Hill star Sophia Bush has come out as queer. The actress was featured on the cover of Glamour magazine and mentioned that it is the word that best describes her at the moment. She also confirmed her relationship with Ashlyn Harris and stated that she ‘finally feels like she can breathe’.

Sophia Bush on why she decided to come out

Speaking to the publication, Sophia admitted that she ‘hated’ the notion of ‘coming out’ in this day and age. However, she reasoned that even after societal advancements and legal implications, “We're seeing the most aggressive attacks on the LGBTQIA+ community in modern history. There were more than 500 anti-LGBTQIA+ bills proposed in state legislatures in 2023, so for that reason I want to give the act of coming out the respect and honour it deserves.” She added that she has received a lot of ‘safety, respect and love’ in the queer community.

A file photo of Sophia Bush | Image: Instagram

Talking more about her personal identity, Sophia asserted “I think I've always known that my sexuality exists on a spectrum. Right now I think the word that best defines it is queer.” She added that it ‘feels great’ to be able to accept her identity and talk about it openly.

Sophia Bush confirms relationship with Ashlyn Harris

In the same conversation, Sophia also confirmed her relationship with Ashlyn Harris. She shared that the former soccer player has spent time with her parents and they approve of the relationship as well. She said, “I really love who I am, at this age and in this moment. I'm so lucky that my parents, having spent time with Ash over the holidays, said, Well, this finally looks right. I know it could have gone differently.”

A file photo of Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris | Image: Instagram

Sophia also reiterated that she counts herself lucky for having to deal with this at the precipice of adulthood. She shared anecdotes of children who are ousted without consent or are threatened for being themselves. The actress concluded by saying, “It took me 41 years to get here. And while I marvel at it, I will also make space for people's pain. But I will not carry anyone's projected shame.” The actress is also known for Chicago PD, Good Sam and several other movies. She has been previously married to Chad Michael Murray and Grant Hughes, both for a year.