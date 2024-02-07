English
Updated January 24th, 2024 at 02:12 IST

Oscars History Scripted As THESE 2 Actors Become First Openly LGBTQ+ Stars To Bag Nominations

In a historic move, Colman Domingo and Jodie Foster have become the first two openly queer characters to be nominated at the Oscars.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Colman Domingo and Jodie Foster
Colman Domingo and Jodie Foster | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In a groundbreaking moment, the Oscars 2024 nominations have marked history by featuring the first two openly queer actors, Colman Domingo and Jodie Foster. Colman has secured a nomination in the esteemed Best Actor category, while Jodie is vying for the Best Supporting Actress award. Notably, Colman Domingo has also made history as the first Afro-Latino actor to receive an Oscar nomination in his category.

More about Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo's nomination is attributed to his compelling portrayal in Rustin, a biopic directed by George C. Wolfe which depicts the life of Bayard Rustin, an openly gay civil rights advocate. Domingo, known for his versatile roles in projects like HBO’s Euphoria and the musical adaptation of The Color Purple, steps into a leading role in Rustin and showcases his ability to lead a film. This Netflix production was backed by the Obamas’ company Higher Ground and features a star-studded cast including Chris Rock, Jeffrey Wright, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

Colman Domingo | Image: IMDb

Sharing the excitement of the nominations, Colman Domingo revealed to Hollywood Reporter that he was organising his closet when he received the news, listening to the nominations through his husband who was watching the feed. The moment of realisation that he was an Oscar nominee was surreal, and the news left him stunned, almost as if it hadn't happened.

More about Jodie Foster

Jodie Foster is a celebrated filmmaker and actress and secured her second Oscar nomination in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role as swim coach Bonnie Stoll in Nyad. This nomination comes 47 years after her first-ever Oscar nomination in the same category. Interestingly, her initial nomination was for her role in the 1976 crime noir Taxi Driver where she played a teenage prostitute opposite Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese. At just 14 years old, Foster became one of the youngest stars to receive an Oscar nomination.

Jodie Foster | Image: IMDb

The Oscars 2024 nominations not only celebrate outstanding performances but also mark a significant milestone in recognizing the diversity and inclusivity of talent in the film industry. Colman Domingo and Jodie Foster's nominations contribute to the ongoing narrative of pushing boundaries and embracing diverse voices on the prestigious Oscar stage.

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 22:48 IST

