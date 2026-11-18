Academy Award-winning actress Anne Hathaway and her husband, jewellery designer and producer Adam Shulman, have officially become a family of five following the arrival of their third child.

News of the birth broke on Tuesday, November 17, after Hathaway was spotted taking a casual stroll through New York City with a newborn secured against her chest in a dark brown front-facing carrier.

Dressed in a long neutral trench coat, relaxed white trousers, sunglasses, and a brown cap, the 44-year-old actress appeared in high spirits as she walked and chatted with a friend, shielding the baby's face while a tiny winter hat peeked out.

While the couple's representatives have not yet issued an official statement or shared the baby's name, PEOPLE and TMZ have confirmed the arrival. Hathaway and Shulman, who tied the knot in September 2012, already have two sons: Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6.

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The actress first announced her third pregnancy in June 2026 with a playful Instagram video set to Barbara Lewis’s 1961 classic "Baby, I'm Yours", in which she stepped into frame in a white dress and smiled as she revealed her baby bump.

Throughout the fall, Hathaway candidly discussed preparing her family for the major transition. During an October appearance on CBS Mornings, she noted that while she and Shulman were "overjoyed", they were intentionally savouring their final weeks as a family of four.

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The arrival caps off a whirlwind professional year for Hathaway, who starred in several high-profile 2026 releases, including Mother Mary, The Devil Wears Prada 2, and Christopher Nolan’s epic The Odyssey, for which she is already generating early Oscar buzz.