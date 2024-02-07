English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 14:20 IST

Oscars 2024: Lily Gladstone Travels To Osage County To Honour Historic Nomination

Lily Gladstone has been nominated in the Best Actress category for the film Killers of the Flower Moon.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Lily Gladstone
Lily Gladstone | Image:21MEt Gala/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Lily Gladstone has carved her name in history by becoming the first indigenous actor to be nominated for The Academy Awards. She has been nominated in the Best Actress category for the film Killers of the Flower Moon. In a bid to honour the Oscar nod, Lily has traveled to Oklahoma to celebrate with the Osage community. This is where the real-life version of her character lived and where Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon is centered.

Lily travels to Osage County 

While speaking at an interview, Lily said, “I decided that I wanted to be on the Osage reservation, should this news come in today. I wanted to be as close to Mollie Kyle and her family as I could be. So I’m here in Pawhuska, Oklahoma. Once things wrap up, I think I’m gonna load up and drive out to Fairfax and Gray Horse and pay my respects there.”

File photo of Lily Gladstone | Image: Instagram

She further added, “It’s what I’ve been saying this whole time and I still absolutely feel it. It happens to be that I’m carrying this honor right now … (but) it’s all so long overdue. It’s a real moment of restoration, placing Indigenous talent in these roles, spotlighting their humanity. … I think it is shattering a lot of stereotypes people have about Indigenous women, particularly Native American women.”

Advertisement

Lily on her parents’ reaction to Oscars’ nomination 

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress revealed, “My mom had the camera flipped around, and she was filming the TV. And I told her, ‘No mom, I don’t want to learn from watching it through your phone. I wanna learn from your and dad’s faces.” She added, “Sure enough, I could barely hear my name through the phone, but their reaction told me that it was a nod.” 

Advertisement
File photo of Lily Gladstone | Image: Instagram 

More about Killers of the Flower Moon

The movie has been adapted from David Grann’s real-life whodunit of the same name. It focuses more than the book did on the relationship between Mollie and her husband, Ernest Burkhart, who loves her but somehow also participates in a sinister plot with his uncle to eliminate her family and acquire their oil-rich land.

Advertisement

With inputs from AP

Advertisement

Published January 24th, 2024 at 14:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

3 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

19 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

19 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

19 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's Most Romantic Moments

    Galleries16 minutes ago

  2. Modi 3.0 Inevitable, Confident PM Outlines Vision For 3rd Term

    India News16 minutes ago

  3. Servotech inks pact with Adani TotalEnergies for EV chargers

    Business News17 minutes ago

  4. Photo: Sid-Kiara 1st Wedding Anniversary Post Is All About Companionship

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  5. Delhi Court summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    Videos18 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement