Oscars 2024: Lily Gladstone Travels To Osage County To Honour Historic Nomination

Lily Gladstone has carved her name in history by becoming the first indigenous actor to be nominated for The Academy Awards. She has been nominated in the Best Actress category for the film Killers of the Flower Moon . In a bid to honour the Oscar nod, Lily has traveled to Oklahoma to celebrate with the Osage community. This is where the real-life version of her character lived and where Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon is centered.

Lily travels to Osage County

While speaking at an interview, Lily said, “I decided that I wanted to be on the Osage reservation, should this news come in today. I wanted to be as close to Mollie Kyle and her family as I could be. So I’m here in Pawhuska, Oklahoma. Once things wrap up, I think I’m gonna load up and drive out to Fairfax and Gray Horse and pay my respects there.”

File photo of Lily Gladstone | Image: Instagram

She further added, “It’s what I’ve been saying this whole time and I still absolutely feel it. It happens to be that I’m carrying this honor right now … (but) it’s all so long overdue. It’s a real moment of restoration, placing Indigenous talent in these roles, spotlighting their humanity. … I think it is shattering a lot of stereotypes people have about Indigenous women, particularly Native American women.”

Lily on her parents’ reaction to Oscars’ nomination

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress revealed, “My mom had the camera flipped around, and she was filming the TV. And I told her, ‘No mom, I don’t want to learn from watching it through your phone. I wanna learn from your and dad’s faces.” She added, “Sure enough, I could barely hear my name through the phone, but their reaction told me that it was a nod.”

File photo of Lily Gladstone | Image: Instagram

More about Killers of the Flower Moon

The movie has been adapted from David Grann’s real-life whodunit of the same name. It focuses more than the book did on the relationship between Mollie and her husband, Ernest Burkhart, who loves her but somehow also participates in a sinister plot with his uncle to eliminate her family and acquire their oil-rich land.

With inputs from AP