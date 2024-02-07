Updated January 24th, 2024 at 11:20 IST
Oscars 2024: Lily Gladstone Learnt Of Her Historic Nomination By Watching Her Parents’ Reaction
Nominated in the Best Actress category for Oscars 2024, Lily Gladstone shares how she got to know about her nomination.
Lily Gladstone, who has been nominated in the Best Actress category for Academy Award, learned about it while she was on a FaceTime call with her parents. The actress has been nominated for the film Killers of the Flower Moon. The actress has shared that she got to know about her nomination by watching her parents react to the news.
Lily Gladstone opens up about her parents’ reaction to her Oscars’ nomination
In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress revealed, “My mom had the camera flipped around, and she was filming the TV. And I told her, ‘No mom, I don’t want to learn from watching it through your phone. I wanna learn from your and dad’s faces.” She added, “Sure enough, I could barely hear my name through the phone, but their reaction told me that it was a nod.”
With this nomination, Gladstone has become the first indigenous actor to achieve this stride.
Lily reacts to her Oscar nomination
The actress reacted to her Oscar nomination, calling it "incredible," she shared how much it means to her. According to ABC News, the actress said, "I'm definitely bellowing my voice back to my childhood self, congratulating her," she said. "And it was incredible. I got to be on the phone with my parents during this moment and just the outpouring of love, especially from Indian country, just immediately -- I made a point of being in Osage County on the Osage reservation for what hopefully would have been the announcement. So, definitely remembering Mollie Kyle, the most incredible community that made this moment possible, and absolutely wanted to share it here."
